‘1883’ Star Eric Nelsen Reveals Reason Colton and Elsa’s Relationship Failed

If you were wondering why Colton and Elsa’s relationship in 1883 didn’t work out, just ask one of the stars of the show, Eric Nelsen.

Eric Nelsen is one of the many stars in the hit Paramount Plus series, 1883. For those of you who haven’t watched it, 1883 is a spin-off of the Paramount Network show, Yellowstone. Like its predecessor, the series once again follows the Dutton family and it features a star-studded cast, and beautiful environments and scenery.

Nelsen, of course, plays the role of Ennis in the show, a handsome young cowboy. He is also the love interest of Elsa Dutton (Isabel May). The two made things official in episode five and were even planning their future together and James Dutton (Tim McGraw), Elsa’s dad, had given his blessing. However, later that very same before he is killed by a group of bandits attempting to raid their caravan. Elsa, who saw the entire thing, was obviously distraught. But the group had to carry on and continue the journey.

It was in episode six that Colton (Noah Le Gros) was introduced to the show. He quickly blended in with the rest of the group and he was blown away by how beautiful Elsa was. He couldn’t help but start developing feelings for her. When he first built up the courage to introduce himself to her, Elsa, clearly not over the death of Ennis, turned him down.

Colton explained to Elsa that he knew Ennis and expressed his condolences to her. After a little while when Elsa was feeling more like herself, she went back and introduced herself to Colton using the same catchline he had previously used on her. Despite looking like things could turn romantic, Colton and Elsa’s relationship didn’t work out.

‘1883’ Star Eric Nelsen Thinks Colton ‘Came In Too Quickly’

1883 star Eric Nelsen gave his take on why things went south for Colton and Elsa in a recent question-and-answer session on Instagram.

“Ennis obviously loved her deeply,” Nelsen explained. “I got to have that love reciprocated, it was amazing.”

He also admitted that Colton came on a little too strong, a little too quickly.

“Colton came in, I think he came in a little too quick, it was a little too fast right after Ennis left and maybe we had too many similarities so it didn’t work out for him, unfortunately.”

