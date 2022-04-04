‘1883’ Exhibit at National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame: Everything to Know

In February, the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame gave “1883” fans a treat; the Fort Worth, Texas-based museum opened an exhibit featuring costumes, photos, and props from the immensely popular Paramount+ series. Now, the museum is extending the exhibit to April 17.

“1883: The Journey West” was originally supposed to close on March 20, but due to unprecedented interest, the museum extended the closing date on March 22. Fans had an extra month to experience the “Yellowstone” prequel in person.

Associate Executive Director of the museum Dr. Diana Vela said in a statement on the museum’s website, “We are honored to host the ‘1883: The Journey West’ exhibition. The ties to Fort Worth history, pioneers, and trailblazers make it a natural fit. The captivating series complements some of the real-life stories of very own Honorees.”

So, what do we know about the exbibit? What is on display at the National Cowgirl Museum? We have an idea of what’s in store, but to get the real experience, be sure to check out the exhibit if you’re in the Fort Worth area.

What’s On Display at the National Cowgirl Museum?

“1883: The Journey West” features costumes by Janie Bryant–such as Elsa Dutton’s blue flower dress–plus more wardrobe worn by Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, and LaMonica Garrett. It also features an authentic wagon, a camp set-up, and behind-the-scenes photos and signed scripts.

The exhibit was curated by the museum in partnership with 101 Studios, Visit Fort Worth, and the Fort Worth Film Commission. Taylor Sheridan and some of the cast attended the opening in February. Sheridan commented on the journey west to WFAA, saying that “no one’s really explored how people came to this place and how they went to other places and what that took.”

Additionally, the exhibit includes beadwork from National Cowgirl Museum Hall of Fame honoree Cathy A. Smith. Smith’s original beadwork was featured on the Lakota, Crow, and Comanche costumes in “1883.”

Don’t just take my word for it, though; if you’re an “1883” fan in the Fort Worth area before April 17, the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame is a must-see.

National Cowgirl Museum Honored ‘Yellowstone’ Director in 2021

Last January, the National Cowgirl Museum honored “Yellowstone” director Christina Voros for her contribution as a woman in the film industry. She rose from camera operator to director of photography to “Yellowstone” director; she directed 4 “Yellowstone” episodes, and recently 4 “1883” episodes.

“It’s the greatest honor I could imagine,” said Voros in conversation with NBC Dallas Fort Worth last March. “Winning an Oscar would mean less than this. The women who are part of this organization are such heroes to me and trailblazers. It’s very easy to take for granted that I’m a director and a cinematographer and producer, and a woman. It would have been unheard of for there to be so many of us in this field as recently as a decade ago. I think it’s changing, but it’s not changing fast enough.”