‘1883’ Star Faith Hill Compares Margaret Dutton To Her Late Mother

Not only was “1883’s” Margaret Dutton the stoic and feisty matriarch of her family, but she was also the woman who had many fears while traveling westward along the frontier. She rarely showed those emotions in front of her beloved children, however, The woman presented qualities that even the bravest men didn’t show. And for actress Faith Hill, Margaret reminded her of someone very close to her heart.

Speaking in an interview with Variety, Hill opened up about her “1883” character. She says that Margaret went through a lot of hardships, but remained dedicated to the journey.

She did this in spite of the unknowns. These include bandits, weather, hard days, rough days and more. Yet the Dutton woman never faltered in her faith. Likewise, Hill says the character was strong in every sense of the word.

So who does Margaret Dutton remind Hill of?

“She reminds me of my mom. I was adopted and she was one of the strongest women I ever have encountered in my life. She passed on a few years ago, but her strength was just — nothing compares to it. She was really, really smart and worked three jobs. My dad couldn’t read. He’s since passed too, but she was raising my two older brothers and me during a rough time. She came from Philadelphia, Mississippi, right in the middle of the whole civil rights war going on there, right in the midst of it. And she also picked cotton and worked so hard and had such a strong faith and belief that everyone should be treated equally. She believed to never judge someone until you walk in their shoes,” Hill says.

“1883” Star Faith Hill Says ‘If You Love Your Family, You Fight’

The actress continues to describe how Margaret’s perseverance was a direct reflection of the woman who raised her.

“I thought about my mom a lot when I was playing Margaret, along this journey that we were on with immigrants from around the world. I thought, when you love your family, you fight. You do whatever it takes to keep them safe. And obviously I would do that in real life — if anyone messes with my kids, I will hurt you. That’s me talking. But I did think about my mom a lot when I was playing Margaret. She didn’t have the resources back then that we have now. It was remarkable what people did, but that the common theme is the fact that we were all fighting for the same thing, protecting our family trying to find a better life for our family. When you come together, the things that you can do when you come together, you witness that on the trail,” the “1883” actress explains.

Though Margaret tragically loses her daughter Elsa in the finale of the show, she continues to show strength in times of tragedy. This is one of the many moments throughout the season that the Dutton matriarch must rely on her inner strength to pull through for her family.