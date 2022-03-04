‘1883’ Star Faith Hill Was Devastated By One Early Character’s Death

“1883” was rife with death at every turn. The show was emotional and devastating, not only for fans, but definitely for those portraying the characters as well. One death from an early episode shocked Faith Hill to her core.

Margaret’s sister Claire, played by Dawn Olivieri, died in episode 2. According to Hill, she was very friendly with Olivieri for the short time she was on the show. “I became very close to Dawn Olivieri, the actor who played [Claire],” Hill said in an interview with Variety. “I can’t even talk about that without crying. That was so, so devastating to me.”

She stated that Claire’s death was the first time Margaret started to feel “split” from herself as a character. “And even though I knew it was coming,” she said, “it still played out in a way that was just tragic, but real at the same time.” Claire’s fate came about after the death of her daughter, Mary Abel. She was caught in the crossfire of a gunfight that Claire herself started. Before Mary Abel, Claire had lost 7 children plus her husband; Mary Abel was all she had left in the world, and then she was tragically killed.

Claire’s death, however, was self-inflicted. After her only child’s death, Claire believes she has “nothing left to live for.” She wants James Dutton to leave her behind, and he respects her wishes, but reluctantly. Claire wades into the river and shoots herself in the head. Shea and James bury her next to her daughter.

‘1883’: Faith Hill on Portraying a Grieving Mother

When Faith Hill and Tim McGraw read the script for the finale, they could barely keep it together. “When we got the final two [scripts], we literally couldn’t read them to each other because we were crying so much,” McGraw told Variety. “I mean, ugly, boohoo crying.” McGraw went on to describe the finale as “devastating and heartbreaking” but also “on point and poignant.”

When asked how they brought those emotions to filming, especially the finale and Elsa’s fate, Faith Hill replied, “As a mom, I can’t even allow myself to go there. I cannot. It’s really hard, even now, to talk about, because once the tears start coming, I can’t stop them. I would tell the directors, if we start going, it’s going to be hard for me to stop. It’s painful.”

It seems like Hill drew on her own experience as a mother to portray a mother losing her child. McGraw also had to block out thoughts of their daughters during the finale. Even though it’s not something Hill’s ever gone through, just imagining the possibility could have been enough to get her to that devastating place.

The finale left us all wrung out and emotionally drained; I can’t even begin to imagine how it was for the actors. And now we know that it’s only a limited series, and there’s likely no “1883” season 2. We’ll have to make do with Taylor Sheridan’s other upcoming spinoffs, I suppose.