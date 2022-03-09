‘1883’ Star Faith Hill Talks How the Oregon Trail Was ‘Life or Death’ for Women

1883 star Faith Hill recently discussed how the Oregon Trail was “life or death” for women. Hill, who played Margaret Dutton on the hit series, learned a ton about that period of history while playing the role and while preparing for it. The interview, posted on February 28th by Reel School, called in Faith Hill and Isabel May. The two talked about life for women in that period, and the women of 1883.

“We make it seem so grand. But the truth is is it really is life or death,” Hill said of the lives of women in that period. “Whether it’s being accidentally killed falling off of a wagon, run over, shot, something you’ve eaten, the water that you drank. Sometimes there was no food. For women, you had to take on the responsibilities of what, at that time, a man would do. You’d have to pick up a gun and use it.”

Isabel May also noted something interesting.

“That journey is one of the few times men and women were ever balanced. There was no other alternative,” she said.

Faith Hill Was Devestated by One Female Character’s Death Early in the Oregon Trail Journey

In episode 2, Margaret’s sister tragically dies. It really speaks to what the two were saying about the whole journey being life or death for women. And apparently, that death was particularly hard for Hill, as she and Dawn Olivieri, who played Margaret’s sister, Claire, became quite close. Claire died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Having lost so much, Claire felt she had nothing left to live for and took her own life. It was an absolutely tragic way to go, and shocked fans right at the beginning of the series.

“I became very close to Dawn Olivieri, the actor who played [Claire],” Faith Hill said in an interview with Variety. “I can’t even talk about that without crying. That was so, so devastating to me. And even though I knew it was coming, it still played out in a way that was just tragic, but real at the same time.”

We don’t exactly know what’s next for Faith Hill when it comes to her acting career, but a lot of people were blown away by both her and her husband’s performances in 1883. So many fans of hers are hoping to see her in another production soon. But 1883 is getting some additional episodes, but it doesn’t look like its getting a season 2, leaving the content of those episodes unknown.

If you haven’t gotten to watch 1883 yet, you can stream the entire series on Paramount+.