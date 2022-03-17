‘1883’ Fans Are Fascinated By One Minor Historical Detail in the Show

Due to the primitive technology prevalent in “1883,” there’s a lot about the Taylor Sheridan produced series that has fascinated fans. However, one historical detail has captured “1883” audiences’ attention and it’s something you might have easily missed if you didn’t look closely.

Over on Reddit, one fan began wondering about ice, and how pioneers were able to keep ice without electricity or refrigeration. The “1883” fan is likely referencing the scene where Faith Hill‘s Margaret Dutton gets drunk with Rita Wilson’s Carolyn. It’s then Margaret sees ice for the first time in more than a few weeks.

They open their post with, “Starting with watching 1883 and now Little House on the Prairie I’ve been wondering how people in the 19th century got ice.” Curious, the”1883″ fan took to Google to do some research into the historical detail.

In their research, they discovered that at one time, the 19th and early 20th centuries boasted an ice trade. The research shows the ice trade was “also known as the frozen water trade.”

The trade was centered around the east coast of the United States and Norway. The Redditor shared, “Ice was cut from the surface of ponds and streams, then stored in ice houses.”

Afterward, the blocks of ice would become distributed by ship, barge, or railroad. Artificially made ice became more popular later in the ice trade.

Other “1883” fans shared their own thoughts regarding the historical detail in the comments.

“I was researching it as soon as I saw the Rita Wilson scene on 1883!” wrote another Redditor. “Fascinating!!”

Another commenter shared, “In Colorado, there are several lakes in the mountains that were created to supply ice. The history is so interesting!”

Eagle Eye Fans Take Issue with One ‘1883’ Detail

While fans loved to see the historical accuracy portrayed by the Rita Wilson scene, they were largely disappointed by a glaring detail persistent throughout much of “1883.”

It stands to reason that the series’ costume designers and makeup artists would alter the cast members’ appearances to one degree or another. And for Elsa Dutton actress Isabel May, it seems designers gave the actress hair extensions. At least, that’s the glaring detail they spotted multiple times throughout the series. Fans again took to Reddit to air their grievances.

One viewer kicked off the rant with, “Extensions in 1883? I know unpopular opinion but som many scenes show elsas hair extensions and it was driving me crazy!! Am I the only one who noticed that?”

Apparently, more than a few Outsiders could concur.

“I didn’t care that she had hair extensions,” a fellow fan wrote. “What I’m disappointed in was the choice to closely film the back of her head as part of the scene and not one person on that set noticed and fixed it and reshot the scene.”

Others argued they were too immersed in the world to notice.