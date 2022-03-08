‘1883’ Fans Were Feeling Lost on First Sunday After the Finale

After falling head over heels in love with Yellowstone, fans were overjoyed at the news that Taylor Sheridan was expanding the universe. The expansions began with 1883, a depiction of past Duttons navigating life in the post-Civil War era.

Since Yellowstone was just renewed for a fifth season, fans had no doubts that 1883 would be a long-running series as well. Sadly, however, they were incorrect. Instead, Sheridan revealed that 1883 was a limited series, meaning the 1883 finale marked the end of the show altogether. Now, 1883 fans are left feeling lost.

What to Know:

1883 was a limited series, there will be no future seasons

Taylor Sheridan says 1883 was simply a “peek through the window”

Fans are disappointed that their beloved show has ended

Fans Commiserate Over ‘1883’ Finale

We’ve all been there before. You fall in love with a show or a book; you know it will eventually end, but that reality can wait. Then you watch the last episode or read the last page and you feel…utterly lost. Like an extremely important part of your life is suddenly missing.

And when a show is as gripping as 1883, that feeling of loss post-finale is even more intense. To help each other process the knowledge that the 1883 finale was truly the end of the story, fans took to Reddit to share ideas. Now that 1883 is over, what do we do next?

Well, 1883 fans, the Reddit users had some great ideas. One user suggested picking up The Gilded Age, a series on HBO Max. Another agreed with them, writing, “I’ve just binged the first 5 episodes this weekend and was so sad to realize I’ve caught up with it and now have to wait for the next one. I was actually thinking how it’s basically that same time period [as 1883] but a completely different environment from the frontier.”

In a (possibly) less serious response, one user said, “Read a book. Volunteer. Find a new show, The Righteous Gemstones is cool. Dress up like Elsa [Dutton] and go flirt with local men.” Those are all certainly options. Only one rule – if you take that last suggestion, you have to send us a few pictures on Twitter.

Taylor Sheridan Talks ‘Yellowstone’ Prequels

As much as we’d all love for the Yellowstone universe to stretch on and on until the end of time, Taylor Sheridan is rather stingy with his creation. Rather than giving fans multiple seasons of the Yellowstone prequels, Sheridan says that each one is simply meant to be a “peek through the window.”

In regard to 1883, Sheridan says, “I created this peek through time to show you this one specific journey. I’m not someone who likes to tie everything up in a bow and explain how everyone lived happily ever after…or didn’t. For me, as a storyteller, it feels close-ended. I’m going to peek through the window of a different era and see what I see then.”

Speaking of a different era, fans at least have 1932 to look forward to. Though it will revolve around a new generation of Duttons, it’s still sure to include plenty of Yellowstone universe magic.