‘1883’ Fans Find Silver Lining in Show’s Most Heartbreaking Deaths

There have been so many heartbreaking deaths on “1883,” but there’s one in particular that has fans trying to make the most of a bad situation.

When it come to Ennis, most fans think he got the short end of the stick; he was killed trying to protect Elsa, taking a fatal gunshot wound to the chest in episode 5. Fans were then disappointed that his story arc just kind of ended there, and he was never mentioned again. He didn’t even show up in Elsa’s heaven.

“1883” fans took to Reddit to discuss; there were some comments about Elsa’s relationship with Sam. They claimed that it seemed strange, that the show should have featured just one or the other: Sam, or Ennis.

“Personally I found the Sam story the strangest part of the whole series,” wrote one fan on the thread. “Elsa could have learned Comanche culture without having to fall in love.” True, she could have just become good friends with Sam, or with a Comanche woman. There was an opportunity for a true, pure friendship spanning two different cultures, but “1883” decided not to take it.

“Yea I kinda wish they left the tennis arc out or the sam one, no need for both,” wrote another fan. “Kinda comes off as Elsa falling in love with anybody she found on the trail.”

That’s what I had the most trouble with on the show; sure, Elsa was free with her love, and took risks in order to live her life to the fullest. But, it seemed like she just forgot about Ennis when she met Sam. You don’t forgot your first love that easily, especially when he died so tragically.

Fans Weigh in On ‘1883’ Deaths

Some fans were disappointed that Ennis didn’t show up in Elsa’s heaven. He was an important part of her life, yet it’s Sam whom she meets again when she dies. “When she died and was seen in her heaven I thought for sure Ennis would be the one to meet her there,” one fan commented. “I was sad it wasn’t.”

Personally, it seems like Elsa meeting Ennis again in her heaven would have brought the story full circle. Sam was also an important part of her life, so who says she couldn’t have met both again?

The original post, titled “Damn man, poor Ennis,” reads, “Falls in love, gets killed and doesn’t even get to hang out in his fiance’s heaven.”

The immediate reply reads, “But she’s probably there in his version of heaven.” True, we can still speculate about Ennis’ heaven. Elsa probably features heavily in his version. So, that thought in itself makes for a silver lining around the many tragic “1883” deaths. I don’t know exactly how heaven works on “1883,” but I’m going to continue to think that Elsa and Ennis are together in Ennis’ heaven.