‘1883’ Fans Are Looking Forward To This Upcoming Series To Fill the ‘Off Season Void’

Nearly three weeks ago, 1883 fans gathered to watch the final, heartbreaking scenes of the Yellowstone prequel series. Since then, we’ve been searching for another show that will help hold us over to our next edition of Taylor Sheridan creations, like 1932 or the fifth season of the parent series.

Apparently, 1883 fans on Reddit have found an alternative series that will help fill all our Western desires. In the show’s subreddit, viewers discussed the potential replacement.

“Anyone else looking forward to prime videos upcoming series Outer Range to help fill the 1883 and Yellowstone off season void?” the author of the thread asked.

Outer Range is an Amazon Prime series that has a similar premise as Yellowstone. Its primary location is on a ranch, and there’s tons of drama and danger throughout.

Check out the official synopsis:

“‘Outer Range’ centers on Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin), a rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness. A thrilling fable with hints of wry humor and supernatural mystery, ‘Outer Range’ examines how we grapple with the unknown. At the onset of the series, the Abbotts are coping with the disappearance of daughter-in-law Rebecca. They are pushed further to the brink when the Tillersons (the gaudy owners of the neighboring profit-driven ranch) make a play for their land. An untimely death in the community sets off a chain of tension-filled events, and seemingly small-town, soil-bound troubles come to a head with the arrival of a mysterious black void in the Abbotts’ west pasture. Wild revelations unfold as Royal fights to protect his family; through his eyes, we begin to see how time contains secrets held in the past and unsettling mysteries foreshadowed.”

‘1883’ Fans Response to ‘Outer Range’ Series

While the author of the post was clearly enthusiastic about Outer Range as a supplement series, some 1883 fans didn’t quite share this sentiment. The majority of the response was enthusiastic, hoping for an extra dose of shoot-outs, ultimatums and steamy romances. On the other hand, some hadn’t even heard of the Amazon Prime series before but vowed to try it out.

Others weren’t willing to do this.

“Well, judging by this trailer, it’s not for me,” one fan wrote, referring to Outer Range‘s official trailer. “Might be good for Yellowstone fans.”

Check it out for yourself.

To be fair, the series does seem to harken more towards the themes in Yellowstone rather than 1883. There aren’t many feuds over land in 1883. After all, they’re traveling along the Oregon Trail to find new land. Meanwhile, the Duttons have to protect their property on a near-daily basis from a variety of adversaries.

Granted, most 1883 fans are Yellowstone fans as well. It’s only natural since we fell in love with the latter series first. So, until we find out what’s in store for John, Beth and Rip next, Outer Range may have to do.