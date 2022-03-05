“1883” fans are still reeling from that absolutely incredible season finale. It aired last Sunday, Feb. 27, on Paramount Plus. During the last installment of the “Yellowstone” spinoff, fans witnessed one of the most heart-wrenching deaths in TV history.

Warning: Spoilers below if you haven’t seen the 1883 finale yet!

Elsa Dutton, our narrator and talented wrangler, died of an arrow wound. She passed in her father’s arms, having said goodbye to her mother days ago.

Now that almost a week has gone by, showrunners want to know how everybody’s feeling after that finale. The official “1883” Instagram account posted a beautiful photo of James and Elsa Dutton on horseback with a pink and purple sky before them. And they asked a key question.

‘1883’ Fans Share Their One-Word Thoughts on the Finale

The official “1883” Instagram account decided to start its weekend off on a sad note. The showrunners asked fans to sum up the season finale in one word. And boy did fans deliver.

Many of them chose the same words: Devastating. Gut-wrenching. Emotional. Beautiful. Others went into detail to describe their reasoning behind that one word. “Beautiful heartbreak! I don’t think I’ve ever cried so hard and yet it was so beautiful all at the same time,” one fan commented on the post.

“Devastating & Memorable,” another person said. “I was sobbing on this episode.” It’s safe to say that we all teared up at least a little bit. Especially when Tim McGraw’s character broke down and wept over his dead daughter.

“Masterpiece!!” a different fan wrote. “An unforgettable piece of cinema history!!”

The “1883” season finale certainly did resemble a masterpiece for many fans. From the storytelling to the acting to the beautiful Montana scenery, this episode certainly had it all. Even if there was minimal action compared to most episodes, the emotional thread certainty made up for it.

“Emotional. To the max,” another fan said. “But also so beautiful.”

‘1883’ Cast Members Weigh in on Season Finale

While the fans certainly felt some type of way about the “1883” season finale, the cast members were no better. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill especially found themselves sobbing over the Episode 10 script when they first received it.

For every episode script, the two switched off reading it out loud. But when Hill handed it to McGraw, he had to hand it back.

“He couldn’t read it because he was bawling,” Hill told Variety. “It took me about an hour to read it to him because most of the time, I couldn’t catch my breath I was crying so hard.”

For more on the “1883” finale, be sure to check out the entire ending explained here.