‘1883’s Gratiela Brancusi, Hollywood Star Tim Robbins Reach Divorce Settlement: Report

Earlier this year, actress Gratiela Brancusi made headlines for her role as Noemi in the hit Yellowstone prequel, 1883. Amid filming for the cinematic success, however, Brancusi was also involved in messy divorce proceedings. Now though, months after the Paramount series began receiving rave reviews, Brancusi has finally reached a divorce settlement with her former partner, famous Hollywood star Tim Robbins.

According to Taste of Country, the 1883 star and Robbins finalized their divorce earlier this week. Their official split came as of July 1st, 2020. The documents from the divorce settlement read, “Irreconcilable differences have arisen between the parties which have led to the irremediable breakdown of their marriage, making it impossible for the parties to live together as husband and wife.”

Per the outlet, the document also reads that both the 1883 and her now ex-husband “acknowledge that their marital relationship cannot be restored or reestablished at this time.”

As of now, the details laid out in the former couple’s divorce settlement remain confidential.

Gratiela Brancusi, now 33, originally wed Tim Robbins (62) in February 2017. Before Robbins was married to the 1883 star, however, he shared a decades-long relationship with Susan Sarandon. Sarandon is also an American actress. She’s most commonly known for her roles in films including Bull Durham, Thelma and Louise, and Dead Man Walking. Their partnership lasted from 1988 to 2009.

‘1883’ Now Available On DVD, Blu-ray, and Digital

So far, Gratiela Brancusi has not announced any new projects following her run in the Yellowstone prequel, however, for fans of the historic drama looking to relive the Duttons’ origins, series star and country music singer Tim McGraw announced on Tuesday that the Taylor Sheridan picture is now available on DVD, Blu-ray, and digital.

In a new post, which you can view below, the James Dutton actor said, “Some dreams do come true. #1883TV is now available on DVD, Blu-ray, and Digital with over two hours of bonus content.”

Some dreams do come true. #1883TV is now available on DVD, Blu-ray and Digital with over two hours of bonus content: https://t.co/159YXRWt3M @1883Official pic.twitter.com/mWFeHINPEQ — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) August 30, 2022

Fans, excited to have a physical copy of the series in hand, took to the comments revelling in the news.

“I absolutely adored this show!” one 1883 fan gushed. “It was overall spectacular!”

Another wrote, “Literally THE series of this year! Tim, you deserve awards bro!”

Others shared in the excitement, writing to the “Red Ragtop” singer that their hard copies of the Yellowstone prequel are on the way as we speak.

As we see in the comments above, 1883 is, by far, one of the most magnetic series of the year. In addition, its parent series also saw equal success, deemed the most-watched entertainment show on TV for the 2021-2022 season. With its creator, Taylor Sheridan, working on Yellowstone‘s fifth season, as well as another parent series prequel, it will be interesting to see how 1883 ties back into these yet-unaired shows and seasons.