‘1883’: How Accurate Were the Prices Used in the Show?

When building the Yellowstone universe, Taylor Sheridan went to great lengths to ensure the accuracy of his creation. Though Yellowstone is set in the modern-day, the prequels, 1883 and 1932, take place in the years of their titles. And since Sheridan wasn’t born until 1970, the writer and director had to rely heavily on historians to ensure his depiction of the wild west of the past was faultless.

Now that 1883 is over, however, fans of the show are beginning to dissect their favorite series – and have possibly found a flaw in the director’s choices when it comes to prices. In a thread on Reddit, 1883 fans debate the accuracy of Sheridan’s depiction of the cost of goods in the late 1800s.

The thread begins with the following question. “They throw around $10 here and there like [it’s] no big deal. But according to an inflation calculator that only goes back to 1913, $10 translates to $284 today. I realize things are more expensive in the wilderness but doesn’t it seem a little off? [Surely] they would talk a lot of cents instead of just $5, $10, $20?”

And the user has a point. Let’s use Thomas’ purchase of a mirror for $50.00 as an example, as this is the incident many fans point toward in their argument against the logic of 1883.

According to the National Park Service, in the year 1870, one cow cost $26.00, a wagon cost $65.00, and an average workhorse cost $150.00. This means that Thomas used what could’ve purchased two cows or close to an entire wagon to buy a mirror, which does seem a little outrageous.

In Defense of the Prices in ‘1883’

Okay, the $50 mirror seems like a glaring error. But let’s not forget that the characters of 1883 were in the wilderness, not a metropolitan area. Also, a silver-plated pocket watch cost $6.00 in 1870. So, if the mirror were made of silver, it’s not impossible that it would’ve actually cost $50.00.

The users within the Reddit thread expressed similar thoughts. One wrote, “I also realize things were better made and not mass produced so the cost would be higher”. Another said, “I have [the pay per month] pegged at $2,800/month, which is still only $17/hr. I saw on another thread that was discussing this that a typical tradesman’s salary back then was $40/month. So 2.5x might be pretty accurate.”

None of us can experience the wild west of the 1800s for ourselves, so we have no choice but to accept historians’ estimations. And we fully believe that the 1883 creator, Taylor Sheridan, is a stickler for historical accuracy. He brought in not one but a whole “team” of historical advisors for the show, after all.