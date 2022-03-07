‘1883’: How to Watch, Stream the Entire Season

“1883” has ended, but you know what hasn’t ended? Our undying love and support for the show. If you want to watch the season over again, or catch up on something you missed, here’s how you can watch “1883” from the very beginning.

What You Need to Know

“1883” is available on Paramount+ with a subscription

Paramount+ subscriptions start at $4.99 a month

“Yellowstone” is on Peacock for $4.99 a month as well

How to Watch “1883,” “Yellowstone”

Good news for those with a Paramount+ subscription already, “1883” is now available for streaming on the platform. For those who don’t have a subscription, it’s currently sitting at $4.99 a month. While it’s ending today, you can still take advantage of the Paramount+ birthday promotion. To celebrate Paramount’s first year as a streaming service, use the code “birthday” at checkout to get a subscription for as low as $1 a month for 3 months. Additionally, Paramount+ and Showtime have a bundle available for $11.99, so you can watch “1883” and then shoot on over and watch “Dexter” later.

While “1883” is on Paramount+, “Yellowstone” is still on Peacock. That subscription starts at $4.99 as well. As someone who has Peacock, I believe it’s 5 dollars well spent. “Yellowstone,” the entire “Law & Order” franchise, “One Chicago,” plus original series like the short lived “Lost Symbol,” which deserved a second season, in my opinion. Plus, tons of movies to choose from. Honestly, Peacock has become my go-to streaming platform, especially as I’m working my way through “Law & Order: SVU.”

What’s Next for ‘1883’ Stars Faith Hill and Tim McGraw?

As we’ve closed the book on “1883,” we’re left wondering: what are stars Faith Hill and Tim McGraw going to do now? Will they ever reprise their roles as Margaret and James Dutton?

Taylor Sheridan is currently working on “1932,” the continuation of the “Yellowstone” franchise. It takes place 50 years after the Duttons settle in Paradise Valley, chronicling their struggles during prohibition and the Great Depression. The story will follow James and Margaret’s children and grandchildren, but could the two make an appearance in less conventional ways?

James and Margaret will most likely have died by 1932, but Taylor Sheridan does have a penchant for flashbacks. He could bring the two back for a flashback scene, or someone telling a story of the Dutton’s lives after the trail.

As for Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, they’re already back to regular programming; the couple performed recently at Texas’ American Rodeo on Sunday, March 6. McGraw announced via Instagram that they would be performing at the event. Additionally, Tim McGraw will be returning to The McGraw Tour 2022, which extends through until August.

Hopefully, we’ll get a glimpse of James and Margaret through the “Yellowstone” franchise. But, if not, we can still catch Hill and McGraw when they perform.