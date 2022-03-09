‘1883’ Stars Isabel May and Faith Hill Discuss Their Love for Beth Dutton

Since Isabel May and Faith Hill did star in the Yellowstone prequel 1883, it does make some sense that they’d love Beth Dutton. What is it, though, about the Yellowstone character played by Kelly Reilly that makes them love Beth Dutton that much?

We get some insights from a recent interview. May plays daughter Elsa Dutton and Hill is mother Margaret Dutton.

‘1883’ Stars Faith Hill, Isabel May Open Up About Beth Dutton

When asked about continuing this history of strong, kick-ass women, Hill says, “We started it. How ’bout that.” May says, “Beth. I know we’re talking about Beth.” Hill replies, “Come on. Who does not want to be Beth? My Lord.”

Isabel May, the 1883 actress who plays Elsa Dutton, says, “I could only hope that people draw some of our qualities and characteristics and go, ‘Oh, Beth reflects that a little bit.’ That would be awesome.” Faith Hill says, “Yeah, I do think about her a lot.”

Fans of this show were looking forward to a Season 2. But it was not to be after show creator Taylor Sheridan revealed that 1883 was just a limited series. What does that mean? Well, it’s one-and-done. Yep, no more 1883 episodes are coming after he said that the series was just for one season.

Show Was Just On For A Limited Run According To Taylor Sheridan

Back in February, Paramount+ did announce that they had ordered more episodes of 1883. This was done during the ViacomCBS Investors’ Day.

OK, so there is going to be a Season 2? Well no. See, they did announce that the 1932 series is going to happen as part of the Yellowstone franchise.

Here is what Taylor Sheridan told Deadline in February. “I created this peek through time to show you this one specific journey. I’m not someone who likes to tie everything up in a bow and explain how everyone lived happily ever after, or didn’t […] for me, as a storyteller [1883] feels close-ended.”

LaMonica Garrett Shares Some Inside Photos About Show

What does it all mean? OK. Paramount+ did not cancel 1883 at all. It ended just like Sheridan wanted it to do. That show was just a “peek through time” as Sheridan said. He told the whole story in one group of episodes. Now, you all can get ready for some 1932 episodes. We get to follow a new generation of Duttons who will be trying to survive the Great Depression.

Actor LaMonica Garrett had quite a ride on 1883 himself. He happened to recently share some behind-the-scenes videos and photos showing a journey in filming the show. But the journey happened to be more than just cold weather and crossing rivers.