‘1883’ Star James Landry Hebert Said Driving the Wagon ‘Does a Number on Your Back’

1883 Star James Landry Hebert recently explained that driving the wagon really “did a number on your back.” 1883, which is a spinoff of the hit Taylor Sheridan series Yellowstone, followed an early generation of Duttons and their traveling companions as they made the arduous journey west in the 1880s.

It was an incredibly painstaking process, and they tried to keep at least some realism alive while filming. Hebert really felt that in his back. The entire cast had to go to “cowboy camp” which taught them more about how to ride and how to be a cowboy. It definitely brought some authenticity to the production.

“I’ll tell you, It’s a lot harder than it looks. When you see those wagon drivers kind of leaning over… oh man, it does a number on your back,” he said.

In 1883, Herbert plays Wade. He drives one of the wagons as the group makes their journey west.

James Landry Hebert has Had Nothing But Praise for a Ton of ‘1883’ Co-Stars

The wagon doing a “number on your back” must have been hard. But it seems like Herbert had an absolute blast regardless. He’s praised multiple of his fellow co-stars, including leading actors and country legends Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

“Working w/ [Faith Hill] was always such a blast,” the actor wrote in an Instagram post. “Her and [Tim McGraw] were so much fun behind the scenes[,] it really helped us stay loose when the stakes were high.”

And while their hijinks on the set of 1883 are over, it appears the group is staying in touch. Hebert, McGraw, Hill, and LaMonica Garrett recently all went out together. They shared pictures from the fun night out with fans.

Because Hebert is a real-life cowboy and showrunner Taylor Sheridan likes to hire real-life cowboys, he actually got to re-unite with some old co-stars from other Sheridan productions on set. Another co-star Hebert loved to work with was Martin Sensmeier. He said working with Sensmeier again was a “dream come true” in another Instagram post about his time on the series.

“It was a dream come true workin w/ my boy @martinsensmeier again. @1883official look for a new episode streaming tomorrow @paramountplus,” he wrote.

Season one of 1883 is over, and while it’s getting some additional episodes, it won’t be getting a second season. Fans don’t yet know what those additional episodes will entail, or who’s going to be in them. Hopefully Hill, Hebert, and McGraw will get to re-unite on another set in the future.

If you want to watch the series for yourself, you can stream it on Paramount+.