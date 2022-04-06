‘1883’: LaMonica Garrett Compares Thomas’ Story to Other Black Cowboys

When LaMonica Garrett played Thomas in 1883, he could look back upon his character’s story and find comparisons with other black cowboys. He discussed a little bit about what that story looks like. Garrett really did bring his character on the show to life. Plus his scenes with Sam Elliott provide a deep, introspective look into his own life.

‘1883’ Star LaMonica Garrett Looks At Thomas’ Life Alongside Black Cowboys

“Thomas’ story is not unfamiliar to a lot of black cowboys,” Garrett said. “He’s a former slave. At 12 years old, he went inside the house and the slaveowner passed away. Natural causes. So, Thomas just gets on a horse and just goes off. You know, all that happened in between then helped shaped who he was, his integrity.”

Now that the show has ended, Garrett is off to do other projects. Still, his work on the Taylor Sheridan show can be enjoyed by viewers both new and old alike.

When observing Thomas and Shea Brennan, Elliott’s character, there is something deep between both men. They strive to bring out the best in one another. The same thing could be said about Garrett and Elliott, too.

One thing Garrett definitely observed was the professionalism shown by Elliott. Also, the fact that an actor with all the years in the movie world still would support his castmates, too. The little things that Elliott did on the set were appreciated by Garrett. That level of respect is something even Elliott mentions concerning Thomas and Shea, too.

Actor Also Takes A Look At How Things Work Out With Noemi

While we have been talking a little bit about Thomas and Shea, there also is another part of his journey. It involved his relationship with Noemi, who was played by Gratiela Brancusi. Garrett talks about this part of the show in an interview.

“I think Thomas [sees] the worst of what society has, but he’s always kept his hope, his humanity,” he said. “That’s the thing I love about him, that he’s seen dark days, he doesn’t live in it.

“So I think him getting a relationship with Noemi, that’s something he didn’t expect,” Garrett said. “But I think that’s so good for Thomas because he knows how to use his hands. And he knows how to use his weapons. He knows the terrain, he knows horses, he knows everything, but he never experienced love. And he learned how to allow himself to be loved. I think that’s what we all pray for, just to have a life partner while we’re on this spinning rock, to share it with someone.”