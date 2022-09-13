‘1883’ Stars LaMonica Garrett and Martin Sensmeier Join New Movie

“1883” stars LaMonica Garrett and Martin Sensmeier join Migos frontman Qauvo, Billy Zane, and Serayah in an Atlanta-based film about illegal street racing and “takeovers.” The film is called “Takeover,” named for the events that lead car enthusiasts to gather illegally in the streets and wreak havoc. The film is from Trioscope Animation, which combines expert CGI with live-action, and Quality Films.

According to Deadline, Garrett will portray Sheriff ‘Herc’ Hitchens, who strives to end takeovers in the Atlanta streets. His main opposition is with Quavo’s Guy Miller, a recent parolee who gets dragged back into the lifestyle. Sensmeier is playing Hilario, leader of the Jackals, a well-known takeover crew. Hilario is looking to restore peace and order in the takeover community, and he will complete his mission by any means necessary.

Trioscope Chief Creative Officer Greg Jonkajtys will direct “Takeover,” written by “Die Hard” screenwriter Jeb Stuart. The film promises to be an action-packed thriller exploring a rarely-discussed aspect of the car scene.

As for what a takeover is precisely, and what we’re going to see in the film, keep in mind that it’s not exactly street racing. Takeovers are usually erroneously referred to as street racing, which is when two cars go up against each other from one point to the next. Think “The Fast and the Furious” franchise.

Takeovers, on the other hand, involve a group of people gathering in an intersection to show off their cars. Drivers spin donuts and do other stunts while spectators usually stand dangerously close to the action. There are no barriers, no safety measures put in place. It’s just people gathered illegally in the street burning rubber for no other reason than they can.

‘1883’ Stars Join Cast of ‘Takeover’: What Are We Going to See in This Movie?

While there’s no real official news about “Takeover,” we can make a few inferences based on reports of real-life takeovers. Takeovers involve more than just a few people and their cars. Hundreds of drivers and spectators travel to a predetermined intersection, blocking off all traffic in every direction. They’re usually held late at night, so there’s not much traffic out to begin with. But, it’s still a hazard if an ambulance or other emergency vehicle needs to get through there.

Drivers show off their drifting skills, handbrake turns, and spinning donuts in the intersection. This creates tons of smoke from their tires. Sometimes the goal is even to make the tires burst. The practice is exacerbated by onlookers who film the takeover and post it on social media.

Takeovers are rampant in Atlanta, where the film is being shot. But, they also take place in Los Angeles with some frequency. KTLA reports that these events have always been part of LA car culture, which is storied and rich. But, the Los Angeles Police Department says the environment of takeovers has changed in recent years.

“When I was a young man,” said LAPD Commander Al Pasos to KTLA, “people were cooperative; they left the scene, they put their cars on trailers and they went away. Now, they’re having confrontations with officers and they’re utilizing the roadway and all the spectators to block us from even having an avenue to go in and address the matter.”