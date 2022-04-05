‘1883’: LaMonica Garrett Reveals Sam Elliott Gave Him a ‘Big Hug’ When They First Met

Watching 1883 gives fans a lot of opportunities to see LaMonica Garrett and Sam Elliott share screen time on your television sets. The roles of Thomas and Shea Brennan are part of a larger storyline. It all does revolve around their relationship on the screen. But there was more to meeting someone like a veteran actor in Elliott for Garrett. In fact, he’s kind of giddy about it and we don’t blame him.

‘1883’ Star LaMonica Garrett Fondly Recalls First Meeting With Sam Elliott

“When I first met Sam, he looked at me and gave me a big hug and he says, ‘This story, this relationship, is what I love the most about the script,'” Garrett said. “Every bit of anxiety or that I had that I was working with an icon, it went away. And he just has this warm presence to him.”

Well, this series from Taylor Sheridan definitely has its fans. Of course, many know that this show was just limited to one season. There will not be a second season of 1883. Still, Garrett reminds fans that they can go binge-watch all of the episodes over on Paramount+ right now. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill starred as James and Margaret Dutton, giving us a peek at life en route to the West.

Garrett Took Notes While Watching His Co-Star On Show’s Set

Just in case you think that Garrett can’t learn lessons from Elliott, then think again. He was a student of the acting craft while around the veteran actor.

“I think one of the main things I took away from Sam is, he’s been in this business for so long and he’s been doing it at a high level for so long and he still has passion and love for the art of filmmaking, the craft,” Garrett said in an interview with Looper.

As the story goes, Elliott was the first one on the set of 1883. Apparently, he watched and helped while the crew set up cameras. Elliott wanted to understand the videographer’s vision. He also supported his fellow castmates, too. What a guy. “He would have his apple box, sitting in the middle of the director and the camera people,” Garrett said. “And he was in it.”