‘1883’ to now premiere with two episodes on Paramount Network

In their latest update, Paramount Network has set their 1883 series premiere for two episodes coming this Sunday, June 18.

Initially set to premiere with just Episode 1, 1883 will now make it’s Paramount Network debut with two episodes. That means everyone with access to the cable channel will be able to start their journey through the Yellowstone prequel with Episode 1, “1883,” and Episode 2, “Behind Us, A Cliff” this coming Sunday, June 18.

This is good news all around, as these two episodes do a phenomenal job of pulling audiences into this time period. So if you’ve yet to watch the series all the way through, you’re in for a treat. 1883 remains the Yellowstone series to beat in terms of quality, entertainment, and storytelling.

Below, you’ll find episode synopsis from Paramount, alongside links to our recaps of each episode. But please be aware that each contains full coverage and spoilers for the episodes, so don’t dive if you want to go in fresh.

The Dutton family embarks on a journey west through the last bastion of untamed America. James (Tim McGraw) arrives in Texas, where he and his family prepare to make their way through The Great Plains in search of a new home and the promise of opportunity.

Thomas (LaMonica Garrett) and Shea (Sam Elliott) recruit James (McGraw) and some local cowboys to corral a herd of cattle. As they begin their journey, the caravan is confronted with some of the many dangers they will face along the way.

As for why 1883 is hitting cable via Paramount Network, there’s really no reason for it not to. The Taylor Sheridan series remains his best television project to date.

News of 1883‘s return first broke in early May. And now that the cable series premiere is less than a week away, Paramount is gearing up for the summer event by treating it as such. Cast interviews will celebrate the series’ return, and we’ll have more from top stars like LaMonica Garrett and Elsa Dutton herself, Isabel May, soon.

But the studio also has a major Yellowstone gap to fill as that flagship series remains MIA. As Jamie Dutton actor West Bentley confirmed over the weekend, we’ve still got quite the wait ahead of us for the return of that show’s Season 5. While we wait:

The full season of the award-winning limited series, 1883, the Yellowstone Origin story, will air weekly on Paramount Network beginning Sunday, June 18 at 8 PM ET/PT.