‘1883’ Premiere: Full Recap of Episodes 1 & 2

Watching ‘1883’ on Paramount Network? Here’s a full recap and breakdown of those first two episodes, the Dutton family, and everything else you need to know.

What a wild ride. It’s thrilling to have 1883 back in the spotlight. The first (and still finest) Yellowstone spinoff, this epic western solidified Taylor Sheridan’s Dutton Universe as the premiere television franchise of our age, all by delivering one of the best stories ever put to screen.

Now, countless more are able to watch the entire series for the first time on Paramount Network. Yesterday (Sunday, June 18, 2023) saw the premiere of the first two episodes, and there’s a lot to take in. It’s a lot to cover in kind, so below, you’ll find links to our complete character breakdowns for the Dutton family alongside full recaps of 1883 Episode 1 and Episode 2 so you’re all caught up and ready to tackle the rest of this thrilling Yellowstone prequel.

*Please beware of major spoilers ahead!*

1883 begins with the narration of the young woman we come to know as Elsa Dutton (Isabel May), daughter to James and Margaret Dutton (Tim McGraw & Faith Hill). As she lies face down in nondescript plains, her words ring out:

“I remember the first time I saw it. Tried to find words to describe it. But I couldn’t. Nothing had prepared me. No books. No teachers. Not even my parents. I heard a thousand stories… But none could describe this place. It must be witness to be understood. And yet, I’ve seen it. And I understand it less than when I first cast eyes on this place.

“Some called it the American Desert. Others, the Great Plains. But those phrases were invented by professors at universities. Surrounded by the illusion of order. And the fantasy of right and wrong. To know it, you must walk. Bleed until it’s dark. Drown in its rivers. Then its name becomes clear. It is Hell. And there are demons everywhere.”

Right from the start, she’s cast into the hellscape of the Westward Expansion. Native Americans run the land in 1883; a time scarred by the war between these Indigenous Peoples and the descendants of European settlers. And Elsa is only breathing because these “enemies” can sell her at a high price. But she won’t back down.

Elsa draws her pistol, landing a fatal blow through the skull of her attacker. Yet he is just as quick, piercing her stomach with an arrow. Elsa screams as she runs face-first into the remaining attackers; firing wildly.

“But if this is Hell, then I must be a demon, too. And I’m already dead.”

This is 1883.

Then, 1883 Episode 2, “Behind Us, A Cliff” takes the groundwork of Episode 1 and runs with it, creating a spectacular second chapter that thrills as much as it pulls on heartstrings. But first, we’re dropped right into the heart of the Civil War with James Dutton.

Want to know everything there is to know about the Duttons, too? Who is 1883's James to Kevin Costner's John Dutton on Yellowstone? How is everyone related?

All your questions are answered in our Dutton Family Tree:

Outsider will be back with more coverage for 1883 soon, alongside our full recaps from the entire season as they air on Paramount Network each Sunday at 8 PM ET/PT.