‘1883’ premieres TONIGHT on Paramount Network with two episodes

Ready to dive into the origins of Yellowstone’s Dutton family? 1883 makes it’s full series premiere on cable tonight at 8 PM ET/PT.

1883, still the finest entry in the Yellowstone franchise, originally streamed on Paramount Plus, where it is still available today. But the series will now air its full season on Paramount Network for the first time. So if you have cable and enjoy Yellowstone proper on the channel, now’s your chance to watch the prequel.

Tonight at 8 PM ET/PT, 1883‘s premiere will feature both Episode 1, “1883,” and Episode 2, “Behind Us, A Cliff”:

The Dutton family embarks on a journey west through the last bastion of untamed America. James (Tim McGraw) arrives in Texas, where he and his family prepare to make their way through The Great Plains in search of a new home and the promise of opportunity.

Thomas (LaMonica Garrett) and Shea (Sam Elliott) recruit James (McGraw) and some local cowboys to corral a herd of cattle. As they begin their journey, the caravan is confronted with some of the many dangers they will face along the way.

How do I get Paramount Network?

Watching live and/or streaming all of the Yellowstone franchise remains confusing. But there’s one fact I’ve stood by over the last few years: Pluto TV has proven the best and cheapest way to watch Yellowstone.

Or, if you have traditional cable (through a provider like Comcast), Paramount Network should be included in the package. It’s also available in the majority of online cable subscriptions such as YouTube TV.

Should I watch ‘1883’ if I haven’t seen ‘1923’?

(1883, Yellowstone, 1923 posters courtesy of Paramount Network Press and Paramount Plus Press)

Yes. So far, the Yellowstone timeline is easy enough to follow. In the fictional Western universe crafted by Taylor Sheridan, 1883 started the Duttons’ journey from Tennessee to America’s promise land: the Wild West. So it is absolutely the best place to start – especially if you haven’t watched Yellowstone yet, either.

Afterwards, 1923 continues the Duttons’ story into the 20th century. Both prequels were released after the success of Yellowstone proper, which takes place in present day. Easy enough, right?

For those jumping into the franchise, however, locating and viewing each show is more of a hassle. And when the newly-announced Yellowstone sequel hits, things will feel even more complicated. Unfortunately, the entirety of the Dutton story isn’t available in one place. It still won’t be after the sequel, either, which is baffling, but here we are.

