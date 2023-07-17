‘1883’ Quotes: Best lines from Episode 6

With “Boring the Devil,” 1883 indulges Elsa’s heartbreak while delivering more of the Yellowstone prequel’s most memorable quotes. Please beware of major spoilers for the episode ahead!

Picking up where Episode 5 left off, 1883 Episode 6, “Boring the Devil” sees the Duttons and thier wagon train move on from the death of Ennis (Eric Nelsen). Elsa (Isabel May), however, is utterly distraught and unable to cope.

Through the Dutton daughter’s suffering, Episode 6 further paints a solemn picture of America’s Westward Expansion; one wrought with tragedy.

From one moving scene to the next – and amid a bit of much-needed levity for Margaret (Faith Hill), 1883 Episode 6 also offers up more memorable quotes. We’ve got them all for you below now that the episode is finished airing on Paramount Network.

Sam Elliott’s Best Quotes as Shea Brennan in ‘1883’ Episode 6, ‘Boring the Devil’

After Ennis’ tragic death, Shea comes to the aid of Elsa Dutton (Isabel May) while revealing much of himself:

“I know how you feel. A lot of people are gonna tell you that. Whether it’s truthful or not, I don’t know. But I know its true when I say it,” Shea tells her. “I’ll tell you a secret. I’ll tell you why I’m still sucking air today. I’m headed to the ocean. An Apache scout told me once, that when you love someone you trade souls with them. They get a piece of yours, and you get a piece of theirs. But when your love dies, a little piece of them dies with you. That’s why it hurts so bad. But that little piece of him is still inside you. And he can use your eyes to see the world.

So I’m gonna take my wife to the ocean. And I’m gonna sit on the beach and let her see it. That was her dream. Then I’m gonna see her. That’s my dream.”

Isabel May’s Best Quotes as Elsa Dutton in ‘1883’ Episode 6

1883 also indulges Elsa’s heartbreak through new experiences:

“We moved towards Dome’s Crossing and the Red River, and tragedy’s next opportunity to ravage what’s left of us. My mother says the pain will fade and the good memories return. I suppose that’s true. Every person on this planet will endure this pain, until they are the cause of it for another. Someday I’ll die and shatter hearts, too. But that is not today. Today I am living. And I am a shadow.”

Learning to move on from Ennis’ tragic death, Elsa begins to open up to the world again by Episode 6’s end:

“We were leaving Texas, entering the Indian territory and redefining our meaning of unknown. Far from the cities that have paved the world away, and the farms which had turned it into a resource. We were no longer under the cloud of civilization. Only sky above us now. No more walking over bridges. Out here, we swim horseback through rivers. There is nowhere to chain love to vows and ceremony. Out here, love burns through you like a fever. And when the devil comes to strip that love from you, there is no funeral or song or speeches that dull our senses and deaden our hearts. Out here, you turn towards the pain as it tears into you. And you let it. When you do, the devil gets bored. He sees another soul to eat.

“And you get to live again.”

Tim McGraw’s Best Quotes as James Dutton in ‘1883’ Episode 6

“You don’t point this at anybody unless you plan on using it.”

– James to Elsa on pulling her revolver in town.

“Girl, you go looking for trouble, you gon’ find it every time.”

“The only thing they’re gonna learn crossing that is how to die.”

– James to Shea & Thomas on crossing the Red River.

Before Episode 6 ends, James opens up to his daughter to try and give a hurting Elsa perspective on the cost of taking another life. This 1883 monologue is, by far, some of Sheridan’s best:

“I’m gonna tell you a story. You’re going to listen. I think I’ve earned that right… First man I killed was just a boy. Younger than you. The reason company’s have flag bearers is so soldiers know to stay with their group. And so generals on the hill can track the progress of the battle. So much dust and smoke in battle… Fighting in a fog. Hard to make out the enemy. Can’t tell their man from yours. But you can always look up and see the flags. So we shoot flag bearers first. And I did. That boy’s face was burned into my brain. The whole world seemed to stop as this boy’s lookin’ right at me. By the end of the battle, I… I killed so many men I couldn’t remember what that boy looked like. Still can’t.

“That man you shot was already dead. Whether we hanged him or he bled out, his time on this earth was done. You did not kill him. Understand? The meanest thing you can do to yourself is hate somebody else. I know what it feels like to hate the world. You don’t want to feel that, honey. Be sad. Miss him! Cry yourself white. But you leave the hatin’ to me.”

Faith Hill’s Best Quotes as Margaret Dutton in ‘1883’ Episode 6

“Where we’re going… It better be paradise, ’cause it’s costing us a daughter. And if you ask me it’s a shitty trade. She killed a man! And she was about to kill another. I look into her eyes, and the person staring back at me I don’t recognize. I’ll never forgive you for this!” an intoxicated Margaret screams at her husband.

“You don’t forgive me? I don’t forgive me,” James replies.

Thomas & Noemi’s Best Quotes in Episode 6

“Don’t sell that shotgun. I can teach you how to use it. You gon’ need it,”

– Thomas (LaMonica Garrett) to Noemi (Gratiela Brancusi) as she offers her late husband’s things to trade. Thomas does so for her in town, spotting a beautiful gilded hand mirror. He immediately buys it for Noemi, bringing it to her that night:

Noemi: Why would you buy me this?

Thomas: Well, if I looked like you, I figure I’d stare at myself… Every chance I got.

Noemi: This is a present

Thomas: Yes it is.

Noemi: You won’t marry me. You won’t love me. But you’ll buy me gifts.

Thomas: You’re sad. Scared. Hell, have every right to be. If I can give you somethin’ that makes you happy and can protect you, I don’t see the crime in it.

Noemi: You want me happy?

Thomas: Of course I do.

Noemi: You want me to feel safe?

Thomas: Yes ma’am.

Noemi: That’s love.

What a scene. What an episode. 1883 returns with Episode 7 next Sunday, July 23 on Paramount Network. The full series is available to stream now on Paramount Plus.

