‘1883’ Quotes: Best lines from Episode 7

1883‘s Episode 7, “Lightning Yellow Hair” forges a strong bond for Elsa while delivering more of the Yellowstone prequel’s best quotes.

Episode 7 just wrapped on Paramount Network, and a week has also passed for Elsa (Isabel May), her Dutton family, and their fellow pioneers since Episode 6. Texas is long behind. Now, 1883 rides into Comanche land. And any travelers must pay a tax.

Another powerful narration from the Dutton daughter kicks things off. We’re kicking of the episode’s best quotes with her words below, followed by the best from Sam Elliott’s Shea Brennan and the rest of the lead cast.

‘1883’: Best Elsa Dutton Quotes from Episode 7

With the Duttons firmly out into the Wild West, Elsa’s eyes open to the truth of nature and horrors of man.

“The best way to know if land is truly undiscovered is to seek words to describe it. When you can’t, you know it’s virgin land. Untouched by our dirty hands. To see it is to be silenced by it. Made speechless by its endless uniformity… One must read the sun and stars like a sailor to navigate this place. We’ve seen nothing but grass for over a week. No grass, no birds. No snakes. Not even a lizard. And no evidence the human race still exists. But the plains are littered with bones.

“The dirty man of hand can go unnoticed in a city. because his dirty hand made the city. But in this place, where innocence is a mineral in the soil, the filth of our touch is an apocalypse.”

And after her mother, Margaret (Faith Hill) is forced to kill a horse thief, Elsa sees this horror through her mother’s eyes.

“She wouldn’t speak when she got back to camp. Wouldn’t look at my father. Wouldn’t look at me. I heard her crying by the fire before dawn. I sat beside her and asked her what was wrong. She said she killed a man over a horse, and now John was the only hope our family has of reaching heaven.

“I didn’t have the heart to tell her there’s not heaven to go to. Because we’re in it already. We’re in hell, too. They coexist right beside each other. And God is the land.”

In a gripping exchange after a full-out gunfight, Shea removes a bullet from James’ hip by squeezing it out.

“Little souvenir for your son. The bullet that didn’t kill you,” Shea smiles.

Thomas has one in his backside, too. “I think you used up the last of your luck, Thomas,” Shea tells his partner.

But there’s blood on Shea, too, dripping down to his boot. He can’t find the wound. Thomas makes him turn around, and there’s a bullet hole in the front of his hat. A bullet grazed his skull, bloodying his snow white hair.

“Used up all your luck, too, Cap’n,” Thomas smiles.

Episode 7, ‘Lightning Yellow Hair’

As their company’s cook, Cookie (James Jordan) swears up an F-word laden storm in front of tiny John, Margaret slaps him straight before delivering one of her best lines of 1883:

“You use that word in front of my child again, I’m gonna stab you with this f***ing fork.”

– Margaret Dutton

“The only place you ain’t gotta worry about her is on the back of a horse,”

– James Dutton on Elsa’s race with Sam

1883 returns with Episode 8 next Sunday, July 30 on Paramount Network. The full series is available to stream now on Paramount Plus.

