‘1883’ Quotes: Best lines from Episodes 1-4

With 1883 Episode 5 airing tonight on Paramount Network, we’re taking a look back at the Yellowstone prequel’s best quotes so far.

“You know what I’m doin’ here? Lookin’ for a reason. You wanna be my reason?”

There is no Western icon alive today more revered than Sam Elliott. When Taylor Sheridan revealed his first Yellowstone prequel, 1883, in early 2021, Elliott was the precipice of every fan casting. We got our wish, and Elliott’s performance as Pinkerton Agent and Civil War veteran Shea Brennan showcases why throughout all 10 episodes.

Now that the full series is airing on cable via Paramount Network for the first time, millions more are discovering his career-best role alongside stellar co-stars Isabel May, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill as the Duttons of the 19th century. And boy, did Sheridan give this cast the best dialogue of his career, too.

From Shea’s perfect one-liner above in the 1883 premiere to his stirring summaries of the deadly Westward Expansion, we’ve gathered the best of Sam Elliott’s Shea Brennan quotes from Episodes 1-4 first below, followed by the rest of this phenomenal cast. And please be warned of major spoilers for those first four episodes ahead.

Sam Elliott’s Best Quotes as Shea Brennan from ‘1883’ Episodes 1-4

The best of Shea Brennan from 1883‘s Premiere (Episodes 1 and 2):

“You have no horses. No guns. You can’t ride. You are a f***ing fool for thinking you can travel two-thousand miles with no skills to survive it.”

– Shea to the immigrants attempting the Westward Expansion.

“You know what I’m doin’ here? Lookin’ for a reason. You wanna be my reason?”

“Helen. Didn’t work.”

– Shea to the French saloon girl attempting to seduce him through memories of his late wife.

“You have smallpox and you’re gonna die. In three days you’ll give it to everyone you meet. If you have a soul you’ll leave the city. Find a river and lay down beside it and die in peace. If I see you again I’ll kill you myself.”

“If these folks can’t survive six hours sitting by a river I’d rather know it now.”

– S1 E2.

Season 1, Episode 3 Showcases Sam Elliott’s Talents

“I had a wife, and I ain’t lookin’ for another one. You understand? I will get you to Oregon. You have my word.”

“If you steal you will stay where you stole!”

“Go East. Go South – Go any way but my way! If I see you again I’m going to kill you.”

“That is a free country. That is Comanche land. Beyond it is no man’s land and that’s where we’re going. You ain’t free yet!”

“Take three steps to the right… So I don’t kill the women standing behind you.”

“What did I say I’d do the next time I saw you? What did I say? I said I’d kill you, didn’t I? It’s what I said. This is your only chance to make a liar out of me.”

“During the war, we fought a battle at this place called ‘The Wilderness,’ because there was nothin’ around but the wilderness. I fired my rifle so many times it melted. Just drooped like rotten fruit. So I killed with my pistol. And when I ran out of bullets I killed with my sword. And when my sword broke I killed with my boots and bare hands. When the battle was over and I looked behind me, the wilderness was gone. Not a tree left standing; chopped down chest high by bullets. We killed five-thousand men that day. When I say killing you means nothing to me, I mean it. Killing you means nothing.”

– Shea to one of 1883‘s immigrant thieves.

Best Shea Brennan Quotes from ‘1883’ Season 1, Episode 4: ‘The Crossing’

“It takes a lot to surprise me, Thomas. These people… They’ve never been allowed to think for themselves. Hell, they can hardly think at all. The fact that they ain’t headed for Galveston begging their way onto a boat for home… Shocks me. It shocked me, Thomas. That they haven’t quit yet.”

“The most terrifying thing on this planet is the unknown.”

“No! He’s not a musician! And you’re not a carpenter! And he’s not a f*cking blacksmith! You are pioneers! And that’s all you are until you get there!”

“You have no home, no job, no farm! You have the journey. That’s it!”

In the series premiere, Elsa Dutton begins the show with her now-iconic monologue. It houses some of 1883‘s best quotes, to boot:

“I remember the first time I saw it. Tried to find words to describe it. But I couldn’t. Nothing had prepared me. No books. No teachers. Not even my parents. I heard a thousand stories… But none could describe this place. It must be witness to be understood. And yet, I’ve seen it. And I understand it less than when I first cast eyes on this place.

“Some called it the American Desert. Others, the Great Plains. But those phrases were invented by professors at universities. Surrounded by the illusion of order. And the fantasy of right and wrong. To know it, you must walk. Bleed until it’s dark. Drown in its rivers. Then its name becomes clear. It is Hell. And there are demons everywhere.”

“But if this is Hell, then I must be a demon, too. And I’m already dead.”

Then, Elsa ends the premiere by summarizing the dreams of her father, James Dutton (Tim McGraw):

“The road West is filled with failures. But failure isn’t what drove him. It was a dream. And the dream was coming true.”

Elsa Dutton Quotes from ‘1883’ Season 1, Episode 2: ‘Behind Us, A Cliff’

“Freedom is running wild through untamed land.”

As we catch up with Elsa in Episode 2, the young woman is still wildly hopeful for the journey ahead.

“The world here plays parlor tricks on your senses. I do not know what the word Texas means. But to me it means magic.”

“It seems even the trees are new to this place; scattered about in clusters like little villages. And everywhere: treasures. Everywhere a bounty just waiting to be scooped up.”

“18-years ago on this day, Lee surrendered to Grant in the home of Wilmer McClean in the village of Appomattox. A year later, I was born. It was Monday, April 9, 1883. And it was my birthday.”

“I looked to the right and saw my father somehow riding vertically towards the earth. Beyond him, cowboys and cattle pushed towards us; dust following them like a cloudy shadow. The light was soft and pale and pink, like God had decided to light this day with candles. And the whole of Texas spread out before me. It was the most magnificent thing I had ever seen.”

Then, Elsa ends 1883‘s second episode with a stirring reflection of the changing times.

“What began as a journey had become a retreat into the unknown. We were backing into the abyss; so worried our sins would follow us we didn’t bother watching where we walked. And behind us was a cliff.”

Elsa Dutton Quotes from Season 1, Episode 3: ‘River’

By Episode 3, Elsa’s narration takes a darker turn as she witnesses the horrors of 1883‘s Westward Expansion.

“Death is everywhere on the prairie. In every form you can imagine. And a few your worst nightmare couldn’t muster.”

“Death hides in creek beds. Possesses animals. It hides in tall grass, waiting. With every death, our father moved camp a little further away. As if death was not the result of accidents and disease, but death was its own disease. And carelessness was contagious.”

“But of all the perils awaiting us – sickness and snakes, bad horses and bandits – there was one thing above all that sent terror through both man and beast… There was one word so feared it was barely spoken and barely whispered… River.”

Moments of levity still captivate her young mind, however. As Elsa watches her mother, Margaret (Faith Hill) herd cattle, she sees her as a woman – not solely a mother – for the first time:

“I watched her ride and I didn’t see my mother. I saw a woman. And the woman was magnificent.”

Elsa Dutton Quotes from Season 1, Episode 4: ‘The Crossing’

“I knew that war. That war between what you should become, and what you could become.”

“I had abandoned every memory of Tennessee as if I was born on this journey. But I wasn’t. We were leaving a place, and seeking another. And the journey was a necessary, miserable road between the two. Somehow I felt immune to the dangers of this place. As if the land and I had struck a deal. I could pass on heart so long as I loved it. And I did. I loved everything about it.

“But crossing the Brazos taught me there was no deal. No matter how much we love it, the land will never love us back.”

It’s a slow start for James Dutton in 1883, but for the best of reasons. There’s few gems/quotes in the first two episodes of the series as a result. But again, please be warned of major spoilers ahead for Season 1 of 1883.

“Anybody else wanna f*** with my family? Anybody?”

– S1 E1

“I believe in you and I believe in that boy and I believe in our daughter. That’s all. Justice don’t factor into it.”

– S1 E2

Best James Dutton Quotes from ‘1883’ Season 1, Episode 3: ‘River’

“How am I supposed to hunt with a 5-year-old?” James asks.

“Teach him to be quiet. Or find a dumb deer,” Margaret replies before riding off with her daughter.

“It’s gonna kick, and it’s gonna hurt. But you won’t remember the kick in a week, all you’ll remember is the kill.”

– James teaching his 5-year-old, John, how to hunt deer with their rifle.

“It’s your first kill so I gotta blood you. You took a life to give us life. Now we say thank you.”

– James tells his son.

“When you kill a thing, son, it makes you look less man and a little more animal. Now we try to find the balance between ’em. That’s all life is.”

– James on the heart of 1883‘s hunting.

“The only family I give a sh*t about is mine!”

“I’m going to build you a house so big you get lost in it.”

– James smiles to his wife, Margaret. And he’s most certainly talking about the Dutton Manor of Yellowstone (real-life Chief Joseph Ranch lodge).

“You break her heart or get handsy, you and me gonna have a problem.”

– James to Ennis on Elsa.

Best James Dutton Quotes from Season 1, Episode 4: ‘The Crossing’

“My wife can back a wagon through the doors of a saloon. She’ll be fine.”

“I ain’t no f***ing farmer. I was a captain, too. But I don’t call myself that either… Cap’n.”

– James to Shea

“I can’t treat you like an adult when it suits me and a child when I’m worried. You’re one or the other.”

– James to his daughter, Elsa.

Best Margaret Dutton Quotes from ‘1883’s Premiere Episodes

In Episode 1, her daughter, Elsa (Isabel May), is beyond distraught with their place in “coach” at the back of the train. “Some day I’ll only ride in the front of the train,” Elsa sneers at her mother.

“That’s a child’s goal. A woman’s goal is to never ride train again because she has a home she never wants to leave,” Margaret replies.

This mother-daughter relationship evolves rapidly through 1883. And by Episode 2, Elsa is becoming a cowboy as Margaret is asking her husband:

“How am I supposed to make her into a lady when you keep treating her like a man?”

“There’s plenty of ladies in this world. Pretty short on decent men, though,” James smiles.

“How am I supposed to respond to that!?”

And when it comes to her sister, Claire’s (Dawn Olivieri) exhausting pessimism:

“Honestly, Claire, I don’t have the energy or the interest to continue this conversation.”

But as Claire escalates a situation with passing outlaws, Margaret is forced to intervene, responding perfectly to the bandit leader who suggests he’s ready to take advantage of Claire.

“It’ll be the last thing you do,” Margaret spits from behind tears and the barrel of her shotgun.

“There’s a dozen guns with sixty bullets between ’em out here, and you only got two,” the bandit replies.

“And they’re both for you.”

Best Margaret Dutton Quotes from ‘1883’ Episode 3, “The River” & Episode 4, “The Crossing”

In Episode 3, Margaret rides off to join Elsa tending to the herd, leaving her tiny son, John (Audie Rick) in the hands of James – who planned to go hunting.

“Tired of getting my teeth rattled by this wagon. If my choices are to sit on this log, or sit in a saddle, I’m sittin’ in a saddle.”

“Teach him to be quiet. Or find a dumb deer.”

And as Elsa tries to tell her mother how to saddle one of their horses, Margaret replies:

“Girl, I’ve forgotten more about horses than you’ll ever know.”

Once their first river crossing comes to pass, Margaret tells James:

“This is harder than you said it’d be… You should’ve explained what ‘everything’ meant.”

Thomas’ Best Quotes from Episodes 1-4

“Hard time’s the only times out here, Cap’n. Laughin’ is how you get through ’em.”

“When there’s two leaders, there ain’t no leader. Know what I mean?”

“When you get to Portland, some handsome farmer’s going spot you in time and take one look at them big eyes of yours and chase you down the street with flowers and candy. You watch! Don’t want to be marrying out of fear. You’ll get by out here just fine. We’ll get you by. Then, let a man earn your love. Instead of you tradin’ for it.”

“I figure maybe, that one of they kids has a kid. And that kid does somethin’. Somethin’ that… The world’s better because their kid’s in it. Know what I mean?”

“Cool heads cross rivers. Hot heads drown.”

Shea: The most terrifying thing on this planet is the unknown.

Thomas: That’s cause you ain’t never been whipped, Cap’n. Let someone put a whip to your back. Then tell me the unknown is what scares you. These folks ain’t never goin’ home.

1883 returns tonight for Episode 5 at 8 PM ET/PT. Outsider will be back with the best quotes from further episodes as they air on Paramount Network.