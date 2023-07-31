‘1883’ Quotes: Best lines from Episode 8

“I am a warrior. And warriors don’t cry.” Episode 8, ‘The Weep of Surrender’ and its phenomenal quotes are the beginning of the end for 1883.

1883‘s Episode 8 just wrapped its Paramount Network premiere. And as Elsa forges an unbreakable bond with Sam (Martin Sensmeier), she learns that nothing will ever be as important to her as freedom.

Her narration for ‘The Weep of Surrender’ is perhaps her most powerful of the series, so let’s begin the episode’s absolute best dialogue and quotes there. But first, please be warned of major spoilers for 1883 ahead.

‘1883’: Elsa Dutton Narration from Episode 8

“This is our third day here, the longest we’ve stayed in one place since the journey started. One trait all animals share, people included, is no matter where we are or where we wish to be, if we’re there longer than a day, we try to make a home of it. But the plains are not for home building. Not enough resources. No shelter. The plains are for vagabonds, wanderers, and cowboys. Their home is a saddle. The sky is their roof. The ground is their bed. What’s lacked in material comfort is regained in the knowledge that they are always home. To them, the journey is the destination.

“Should they find gold at the end of the rainbow, they would leave it there and seek another; choosing freedom over the burden of the pot. I haven’t thought once of Oregon. No dreams of the ocean or snow-covered mountains. I only dream of the journey. That is all. No gold for me. Just the rainbow.”

‘To import the traditions of the place you fled, the place that failed you, is to condemn the place you seek to the same failures‘

“I understood my mother’s worry. My choices made no sense in her world, where customs and prejudice rule where law cannot reach. There will be customs and prejudice here, too, I’m sure. But they were born of this world, and belong here. To import the traditions of the place you fled, the place that failed you, is to condemn the place you seek to the same failures.”

Through the love she shares with Sam in 1883, Elsa is given another heartbreaking goodbye. But unlike Ennis, this one won’t be forever.

“I felt their eyes move over me. Felt their pity and disapproval. And it meant nothing to me. The only thing that mattered was riding away. Just as I was riding away from him. As I pondered the new journey before me – making it back to him – they watched the tears run my cheeks. And I let them. I didn’t turn my face or wipe them away. Tears became control. Sobs and weeps are little surrenders. And I will surrender nothing to the pain. Tears may flow, but I will not weep. I am the wife of a warrior now. Which is to say… I am a warrior. And warriors don’t cry.”

Faith Hill’s Best Quotes as Margaret Dutton in 1883’s Episode 8

In Season 1, Episode 8, Elsa also asks her mother if she wants to go back to Denver as Shea (Sam Elliott) and James decide the pioneers’ fate. But Margaret knows there’s no changing her husband’s mind. And she knows that no matter where she and her daughter end up, it’ll be right back to “a woman’s role” in the 19th century; leading to one of her best quotes in 1883:

“You know why he lets you run wild, don’t you? He knows dresses are your future. No matter where we go you’re wearing dresses and sweating over a garden. And raising babies, and swallowing every dream you’ve ever had. ‘Cause that’s all the world wants from you. We may find some place where we can hold the world off for a while. But they’ll find us there, too, and bring all their rules with it.”

