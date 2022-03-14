‘1883’ Reminds Us Why James and Margaret Dutton Are the Ultimate ‘Relationship Goals’

“1883” has concluded its part in the Dutton family story. However, the official Instagram page is still trying to make us cry. As if we didn’t shed enough tears losing Elsa and Capt. Shea, we’re given a behind-the-scenes look at Faith Hill and Tim McGraw filming together as James and Margaret Dutton. And their love is so pure and sweet, it shines through the lens of the camera and straight into the souls of all “1883” fans.

The video clip, which was posted by 1883Official, shows Tim and Faith along the trail from Texas to Montana. It captures the moments we can clearly see James and Margaret, the characters, showing adoration for one another. Then it switches to a break in the film where we see Tim and Faith being equally as doting as they read notes in the script.

The real-life couple has been together for more than 20 years – and they’ve grown a beautiful family. Their inspiring relationship and marriage was evident throughout scenes of Taylor Sheridan’s take on the early Dutton story.

Throughout the footage, you can see Tim help Faith balance as she tries to move from a river onto an embankment. There are also little moments where they laugh or she nudges him gently in between takes. After all the years spent together, this is their first time filming something where they play husband and wife. And their chemistry is still quite palpable.

Simply captioned “#RelationshipGoals,” we all agree. James and Margaret Dutton are equally as respectful and in love as Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

Tim McGraw Was Nervous to Ask Wife to Play Margaret Dutton for “1883”

While we can’t imagine anyone else in the role, Tim McGraw wasn’t sure how to approach Faith Hill about “1883.” He easily accepted when Taylor Sheridan asked. But he wasn’t sure how his wife would feel. In fact, McGraw shares it took him a few days to approach the subject.

“I’d been a fan of Yellowstone since the first night it came out,” McGraw shared in an episode of Big Machine Record’s podcast. “So, Taylor called, and he goes, ‘Hey man, I want you to be in Yellowstone, and you’re gonna play the original Dutton who founded the Yellowstone ranch. And he said, ‘You’re also gonna have a wife. Do you think Faith would be interested in playing your wife?’ And it took me about three days to get the nerve up to ask her.”

When McGraw finally did ask, Faith’s answer was quick – “sure, it’ll be fun” she said at the time. Then, when the two read the script, that’s when they fell in love. And Faith Hill says she didn’t have anymore questions about how this project would turn out.

When she announced she’d be joining the prequel series publicly, the singer and actress couldn’t have been more excited.

“Finally the day has come when I get to share some exciting news with you!” Faith Hill said in a social media post. “I will be playing Margaret Dutton, the original matriarch of the Dutton family in the Yellowstone prequel 1883. Just wait, you have never seen anything like this!”

And it’s true – we never saw anything at all like the beautiful story of “1883.” Sheridan outdid himself with that one. We only wish there was more!