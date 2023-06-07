‘1883’ returns to Paramount Network starting Sunday, June 18

Paramount Network is filling their Yellowstone gap with a much-welcomed return of 1883 to the cable channel. Here’s everything we know.

We’ve still got quite the wait ahead of us for the return of Yellowstone proper. But for those with access to Paramount Network on cable, Taylor Sheridan’s masterful prequel, 1883, is about to make the wait a whole lot more enjoyable.

News of 1883‘s return first broke in early May. And now that June is here, Paramount is gearing up for the summer event by treating it as such. Cast interviews will celebrate the series’ return, as will media releases before each episode hits as they air on Sundays throughout June and July of 2023.

The full season of the award-winning limited series, 1883, the Yellowstone Origin story, will air weekly on Paramount Network beginning Sunday, June 18 at 8 PM ET/PT.

This will be the first time that all episodes air on cable television. Additionally, the special broadcast will include extended featurettes at the end of each episode.

As excellent as 1923‘s first season was, 1883 remains the season to beat in Sheridan’s Yellowstone offerings. The original prequel, which first premiered in December 2021 exclusively on the studio’s streaming platform Paramount+, won much-deserved awards and broke records as it catapulted the period western genre back into the Hollywood spotlight. It remains, in this author’s opinion, one of the best full-arc television experiences of 21st century entertainment.

1883’s resurgence is a welcomed one in kind. And for those who have Paramount+, don’t fret. All episodes of the limited series will remain available to stream there.

For those who prefer the cable television experience, though, 1883 is getting the full treatment this summer, starting with Episode 1.

Episode 1 – “1883” The Dutton family embarks on a journey west through the last bastion of untamed America. James arrives in Texas, where he and his family prepare to make their way through The Great Plains in search of a new home and the promise of opportunity.

As Yellowstone fans will recall, “1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land – Montana.”

Created by Academy Award® Nominee Taylor Sheridan and produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, 1883 stars Grammy Award® Winners Tim McGraw and Faith Hill in their first go at leading a series as original Duttons James and Margaret. 1883 also stars Academy Award® nominee Sam Elliott, Academy Award® winner Billy Bob Thornton, Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett, Marc Rissmann, Audie Rick, Eric Nelsen and James Landry Hébert.

Mark those calendars for June 18 at 8 PM ET/PT.

