‘1883’ Shows Just How Hard It Was Showing the Force of Nature

If you’ve watched “1883,” you know there’s a multitude of grueling outdoor scenes along the frontier. Not only do the Duttons, along with the wagon party, have to cross treacherous rivers, but they’re also braving tornados and a whole mess of other obstacles caused by mother nature. Going behind the scenes, the film crew shows just how they set up those shots. Not only are the actors affected, but the crew is pulling off some major tough work as well.

Sharing a video on Instagram, the “1883” official account gave an up-close and personal look at how they shot some of the most intense scenes of Taylor Sheridan’s drama creation. For hours, the actors are beneath murky water in a river in Texas. The crew sets up cameras both in and out of the water as the story plays out.

They further detail how they created a death-spiraling tornado. The one scene where a covered wagon is blown apart? The “1883” film crew shows the moment it’s pulled with a rope into pieces. Now that’s a scene where they hopefully got it right in one take.

Check out the video below and see how the magic happened yourself:

Not only did the actors brave rough weather conditions, however, they also really had to go through a cowboy boot camp and learn to ride horseback. Additionally, they had to learn to steer and operate a real covered wagon.

“1883’s” Tim McGraw Opens Up About Covered Wagon Experience

In doing so, James Dutton actor Tim McGraw shares that it was actually his wife, Faith Hill, who really had it rough because she has so many scenes where she’s driving a covered wagon throughout the series.

“That was probably the hardest skill out of all of them,” Tim McGraw explained. “I didn’t have to do it as much as Faith did. She had to do most of the wagon driving. I did it a bit, but she did most of it. Yea, that can get really dangerous and really hairy. Those things can really run away with you anytime. It’s one of those things that once they break loose it’s hard to stop them. So it’s not the safest thing in the world.”

The actor reflects on the experience in a separate interview as well. He says, “And Faith spends the most time driving the wagon during the show, so she spent a lot of time doing that to where she’s pretty expert at it now,” the “1883” actor continued. “I mean, that’s a harder deal than people think it is, to drive a wagon. Those things can get really serious really quickly, especially when crossing the river. It’s just so treacherous and so dangerous. I mean, you never knew where the holes were in the river. You never knew how deep it was.”