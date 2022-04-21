‘1883’ Star Eric Nelsen Celebrates Raising Over $1 Million for Charity in Historic Texas Fundraiser

1883’s Eric Nelsen put on his best black cowboy hat and acted as the emcee for an incredibly important cause in North Texas. In conjunction with The Big Good organization, Nelsen helped raise over $1,000,000 for charitable causes in just one night.

On Instagram, the 1883 actor shared the remarkable accomplishment with his fans. “We did it! Raised over $1,000,000 for charity in a single night!! Most ever in Fort Worth history. It was an honor to emcee the evening and work alongside Grammy Award Winner @leonbridgesofficial & coaching legend @fbcoachp to bring @thebiggoodfw to life for the kids and families of North Texas. Only the beginning! Can’t wait to see if we can up the bar next year. Here are some pics from the evening,” the 1883 star gushed.

The Big Good is an organization that helps “kids and families by providing people of all ages with both knowledge and skills to inspire brighter futures for all North Texans.” The group focuses on music, arts, sports programs and more to create a more connected community.

Also present that memorable night was Grammy-winning soul singer Leon Bridges and college football coach Gary Patterson. Currently, Patterson is the special assistant to the head coach for the Texas Longhorns.

Likewise, Patterson shared a photo from the night, posing beside 1883′s Eric Nelsen and his wife, as well as Leon Bridges. Together, Bridges and Patterson are the faces of The Big Good and the positive changes already in effect in Texas.

“This pic is just another example of all the great friends that made this night a success! Thank you!” Patterson shared.

‘1883’ Star Eric Nelsen Has Big Developments in the Near Future

From The Big Good to big, good news, Nelsen has also dropped a sneak peek of an upcoming project with Yellowstone star Jefferson White.

On Instagram, Nelsen shared a couple of moody photos with his fellow franchise star. The two struck poses on a concrete staircase and an empty sidewalk. Both dressed head-to-toe in black and wore serious expressions. In the caption, 1883’s Eric Nelsen hinted at either an upcoming TV show or a debut album. Either way, we’re excited for what’s to come.

“@_jeffersonwhite and I prepping for a tv show or for our debut album? Just curious tho – what would you name our album and which pic would you use for it?” Nelsen teased in the caption.

Our guess for an album name for these two Yellowstone cowboys? “Thicker Than Water.”