‘1883’ Star Eric Nelsen ‘Honored’ to Be Named Best Actor by Fort Worth Magazine

Eric Nelsen, “1883” star and award-winning actor and producer, has yet another laurel to rest upon; he’s just been named Best Actor/Performer by Fort Worth Magazine. Nelsen posted about the magazine’s best-of list on Instagram, noting that “1883” and “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan was also included.

“Once a year [Fort Worth Magazine] publishes the ‘Best Of’ Fort Worth,” Nelsen wrote on Instagram. “Entertainers, restaurants, bars, retail stores, you name it. Voted on by the people and critics. I’m honored to have been voted ‘Best Actor/Performer’!”

He continued, “Taylor Sheridan got ‘Best Writer/Author’(@1883official represent!). Thanks to all the voters! Sharing this issue with some absolutely incredible people.” He reminded fans to get a copy online and in print, and shared the cover and spread in the Instagram post.

Now, if you’re wondering, hey, Eric Nelsen is from Florida, what gives? I’ll have you know that he and his wife Sainty–who was born and raised in Fort Worth–moved from Los Angeles back to Texas in 2020 to be closer to her family and raise their kids there, according to the magazine. He shared that he has his wife to thank for introducing him to the town, and that he fell in love with the people and the atmosphere. “I truly think this city has the greatest people in the world,” he told Fort Worth Magazine.

‘1883’ Star Eric Nelson Named Best Actor in Fort Worth Magazine, Plus Raised Incredible Amount of Money for Texas Charity in April

Eric Nelsen is not only the best actor in Forth Worth, he’s the best guy there, too. That may be a little broad, but, he did help to raise over $1,000,000 in a joint effort with The Big Good Organization. The organization helps North Texas children and families by providing education and leadership programs, music, sports, and the arts programs.

In April, Eric Nelsen took up hosting duties for the charity event; he later posted the achievements on Instagram. “We did it!” he wrote. “Raised over $1,000,000 for charity in a single night!! Most ever in Fort Worth history.”

He continued, “It was an honor to emcee the evening and work alongside Grammy Award Winner [Leon Bridges] & coaching legend [Gary Patterson] to bring [The Big Good Organization] to life for the kids and families of North Texas. Only the beginning! Can’t wait to see if we can up the bar next year.”

Nelsen and Gracie McGraw Recently Teamed Up for a Duet

Eric Nelsen is first and foremost a theater guy. He’s had major success as a theater producer and even won a Tony Award for the play The Inheritance. Additionally, in 2008, he starred in the musical 13. So, safe to say, he knows what he’s doing around musical theater.

That’s why him and Gracie McGraw–co-stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s daughter–singing a piece from the musical Next to Normal is so delightful. They both definitely know their way around a musical; recently, the two performed “This Is Perfect For You” from the 2008 rock-musical, and, hey, it’s perfect for them.