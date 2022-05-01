‘1883’ Star Eric Nelsen Posts ‘Favorite Moments’ Video Tribute for Tim McGraw on His Birthday

In honor of 1883 star Tim McGraw’s 55th birthday, fellow cast member Eric Nelsen put together a touching video of the country artist’s best moments on and off screen.

McGraw and Nelsen created a strong bond during their time on Taylor Sheridan’s set. In fact, Nelsen even grew to look up to McGraw as an actor and a leader. Naturally, Nelsen wanted to help his good friend celebrate his birthday. On Instagram, Nelsen posted a thoughtful message as well as a compilation of clips and photos of Tim McGraw from their time on 1883.

“Happy birthday, @thetimmcgraw! Here are some of my favorite moments we shared throughout our almost 6 months of working together (HBD singing courtesy of Molly Morgan),” Nelsen wrote. “Thanks for everything you taught me on and off camera during @1883official.

I’m beyond grateful to God to have worked alongside you, my friend. You inspired and motivated me every single day. I’ll forever look up to your talents and can only pray to be half the father and husband you are. Enjoy your day!”

Along with the message and video, 1883‘s Eric Nelsen also added a sweet version of the “Happy Birthday” song performed by his four-year-old daughter, Molly Morgan.

In the comments, the Yellowstone star behind Bill Ramsey, Rob Kirkland, posted his own message for McGraw.

“This is awesome brotha — great job Molly Morgan! HBD to the legend @thetimmcgraw,” Kirkland said.

‘1883’s Tim McGraw Posts His Own Birthday Video

1883′s Tim McGraw, himself, posted his own video commemorating those who have helped him ring in his 55th trip around the sun.

In his clip, Tim McGraw showed his wife and fellow 1883 star, Faith Hill, bringing in a cake along with a group of singing loved ones all waiting to celebrate the country icon. Likewise, Russell Dickerson managed to get the crowd from his and McGraw’s tour singing to him, too. Following the sweet moments, Dickerson, Brandon Davis and Alexandra Kay all gave their own messages to McGraw as well.

In the comments, Eric Nelsen wrote, “live it up Big T!”

Eric Nelsen Recalls Intimidating Moment with McGraw on Set

Of all of Nelsen and McGraw’s iconic moments on set together, one of the most memorable for the actor behind Ennis was when James confronted the cowboy about his relationship with his daughter. After Ennis and Elsa shared a steamy night in the pasture, James gave his daughter’s first lover a right hook to remember.

During a behind-the-scenes video, Tim McGraw shared, “I got a little experience with dealing with boyfriends.”

“He puts that fear of God in me,” Nelsen admitted.