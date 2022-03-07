‘1883’ Star Eric Nelsen Says Tim McGraw and Faith Hill ‘Brought the House Down’ at Their Show

Don’t forget that 1883 stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are more than just talented actors. They also know how to put on a good show. Just ask their co-star on the Yellowstone spin-off, Eric Nelsen.

That’s right, Outsiders — 1883 stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill were featured in a live concert on Sunday, March 6. The country music power couple performed at The American Rodeo, an annual event held at AT&T Stadium that gives rodeo athletes the opportunity to win big money. It turns out that McGraw and Hill’s 1883 co-star Eric Nelsen was there for the whole thing.

Eric Nelsen Hanging Out With ‘1883’ Stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

If you are anything like us here at Outsider, then you are a big fan of the Paramount Plus show, 1883. If you’re a fan of 1883, then that means you know who Eric Nelsen is. Nelsen plays the young, handsome cowboy, Ennis, in the series. He is the love interest of Elsa Dutton (Isabel May) but unfortunately, his character has a pretty bleak outlook.

However, Nelsen’s outlook was as bright as could be on Sunday afternoon. Not only was he able to watch his 1883 co-stars do what they do best, he was even able to spend some time with them and snap a few photos for the Gram.

“He cleans up well,” Nelsen captioned the set of photos. “Thanks for an incredible day, @thetimmcgraw! You and Mama @faithhill brought the house down!! Love ya’ll! @1883official fam.”

Speaking of cowboys, it wouldn’t be a proper 1883 get together with LaMonica Garrett. Garrett plays the cowboy Thomas on the hit show. He wasn’t at The American Rodeo in person, but he made sure to stop by the comments section of Eric Nelsen’s post to leave a couple of fire emojis.

Season Finale of ‘1883’ Dropped Last Weekend

Make no mistake about it — it’s pretty amazing to see the cast of 1883 hanging out still despite the season wrapping up last week. We loved every second of the Yellowstone origin story and if you haven’t watched it yet, we strongly encourage you to. It’s been one of the best shows on TV since it first premiered back in December.

But now that it has officially wrapped, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will have some more time to perform and that’s something we can all look forward to.