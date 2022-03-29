‘1883’ Star Eric Nelsen Shares Stunning Shots From Family Photoshoot

On Monday (March 28th), 1883 star Eric Nelsen took to his Instagram account to share some stunning snapshots from his family’s recent photoshoot.

“Never above you, never below you, always with you,” Eric Nelsen declares in the social media post. The snaps feature him with his wife Sainty Nelsen along with their adorable children.

Most recently, Eric Nelsen spent some time at South by Southwest. The event had an exhibit specifically dedicated to 1883.

Eric Nelsen Shared Details About His ‘1883’ Character, Ennis

During an interview with Looper, Eric Nelsen spoke about his 1883 character, Ennis, and his fate on the series. “It was a surprise to me after being cast. I only had done, I don’t know, maybe the first episode. Taylor Sheridan was like, ‘Hey, I’m going to send you the rest, read, and then let’s talk.’ He sends it over. And I get to read it. And I get to [Episode] 5 and I’m crying. I’m bawling. I can’t even believe it. I’m so sad.”

After reading the script, Eric Nelsen then talks to the 1883 creator. “We talk about it. And it’s seeing where the story goes from there. It all is pivotal in the overall arc of Elsa and her storyline. It really does make sense in the scheme of things. But no, I was just heartbroken as the people who viewed it.”

When asked how he felt filming his last 1883 scene, Eric Nelsen admitted, “So many emotions. We’re rooting for these two characters. We see some quick ups and downs. And James Dutton has a lot to do with that. We finally fully immerse ourselves in each other and fall in love and the innocence and the purity of these two is so evident. Then what happens at the end happens.”

Eric Nelsen goes on to declare that he believes his 1883 character is a hero. “He knows what’s coming over the hill and the bandits are on their way. He basically says, ‘Stay here,’ and he goes and takes the bullet for her.”

Eric Nelsen Says that If Ennis Could Go Back and Do Everything All Over He’d Still Take the Bullet For Elsa

As he continues to discuss his 1883 character’s death, Eric Nelsen stated that he believes if Ennis could go back and do everything all over again, he’d still take a bullet for Elsa. “That guy went down, but he also took a shot. And that shot that Ennis took is a shot that Elsa didn’t have to. I think that really shows the heart and soul of who Ennis is. And then, to have his last breath talking to James, saying ‘I loved her’ was an incredibly emotional moment. Especially for the arc that they had.”