‘1883’ Star Eric Nelsen Snaps Epic Series of Pics With Joe Burrow, Shaq, and More Celebs at UFC 276

If you want to see the who’s who of entertainment, you can always check out the latest fight. UFC 276 brought out all the stars including 1883 star Eric Nelsen. Nelsen was there to take in the double-main event night. If you were going to pick a night to catch a UFC fight, last Saturday wasn’t a bad one to choose. Both the Featherweight and Middleweight belts were up for grabs.

For Nelsen, it was also a night to snap pics with many other famous folks. Among those in attendance were Joe Burrow, Shaq, a few UFC stars, and more. The on-screen cowboy made sure to document as much as he could, starting with checking out all of the reserved seats around him.

Check out the post below and see it all for yourself.

Nelsen said, “[UFC] 276 was one for the books,” and made sure to thank some folks for helping make it happen. In the last year, the actor has become a name and face that people recognize. He chopped it up with a lot of the most famous people in the United States and it looks like it was a ton of fun.

One of the coolest moments of the night came when Jim Miller and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone took the ring together. These two fighters have lengthy and successful records and for Cerrone, it would be his last fight. This one ended with a submission in round two.

After the submission, Cerrone laid his cowboy hat down in the middle of the ring and placed his gloves in there as well. “I don’t love it anymore,” he said. Nelsen made sure to tag Cowboy in his post and thanked the future Hall of Famer.

Eric Nelsen Watches Two Title Defenses at UFC 276

It wasn’t just a celebrity sightseeing trip for Nelsen, he also watched a lot of great ring action. Although Cowboy didn’t win his final fight before retirement, the rest of the night had some interesting fights. The first has to be Alex Pereira and Sean Stricklan, just before the co-main events began. Pereira, who might have a title fight coming soon, took down Strickland by KO/TKO in the first round. A vicious kickboxer, he’s one to watch with just seven UFC fights.

Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway was a fight well worth watching for the Featherweight title. This was the third in a trilogy of fights. While the pride of Hawaii fought valiantly, this was all Volkanovski. The fight ended up going the distance, but that’s only because Holloway has a jaw made of steel. He took a beating and gave a little bit of a beating, but it wasn’t enough. The title stayed put with Volkanovski.

Then, the main event, Israel Adesanya versus Jared Cannonier. Cannonier came in as an interesting challenger. It just seemed that Adesanya had a speed and agility advantage that led to a strategic and well-executed fight. No fireworks in this one really, as Adesanya is STILL the Middleweight champion. His next challenger could be Pereira, a man who knocked him out in the kickboxing circuit years ago.