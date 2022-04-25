‘1883’ Star Eric Nelsen Takes His Son on His ‘First’ Horseback Ride: PHOTOS

Now that Eric Nelsen’s youngest child is getting a bit older, the 1883 star decided it’s time to see how he does on the saddle. Of course, Nelsen accompanied seven-month-old Mick, born Eric Michael Nelsen, Jr., as they went for a walk around the property. All the while, the bouncing babe was all smiles, safely cradled in his dad’s arm.

Not surprisingly, now that Eric Nelsen and the 1883 cast have finished the one-season series, he can’t seem to shake the cowboy lifestyle. So, he wants his son to grow up with the same skill set that he’s acquired on horseback.

“He may not be big enough to walk but he sure loved his first ride,” Nelsen said of the special moment.

Mick is Eric and Sainty Nelsen’s second child, after their daughter Molly Morgan who is now three years old.

‘1883’ Star Eric Nelsen’s Wife Shares Harrowing Tale of Young Son’s Surgery

While 1883 star Eric Nelsen’s family is happy and healthy now, there was a time when little Mick’s condition was uncertain. In the first few weeks of his life, his mother kept a close eye on his development or lack thereof. Poor little Mick just couldn’t gain any weight. Later, at a routine check-up, Sainty found out just how serious the situation was.

“On December 4th, Mick underwent Piloric stirnoisis surgery. At his 8 week appointment, Mick hadn’t gained any weight in a month and was starting to look discolored and frail. For almost 9 weeks I have felt he had more than just ‘reflux,'” Sainty explained on Instagram. “I had tried every trick, going thru 7 different formulas then 24 calorie formula, rice cereals, 2 medications, 2 different gas drops, rigging his bed, sitting upright, sleeping in a shaker, going through multiple clothes, not being able to change his diaper, thinking it was a lip tie, chiropractor, stains covering the carpets, the list goes on and on. He was basically stuck at home because we couldn’t take him anywhere. I went to bed every night crying knowing something was just off.”

1883 star Eric Nelsen’s wife went on to thank the “angels” of doctors and nurses that helped diagnose and operate on their son.

“Always trust your mommy instincts. This surgery has been a lifesaver for our family. He is thriving. Pyloric stenosis is a Rare condition in infants that blocks food from entering the small intestine- basically the opening between the stomach and small intestine is being strangled. Incredibly scary. Bringing him home from the hospital for the first time was just a dress rehearsal, bringing him home post-surgery was the real performance!”