‘1883’ Star Eric Nelsen Talks How He Drew from Family Experience for Role

Like the rest of the “1883” cast, Eric Nelsen spent several weeks in Taylor Sheridan’s “Cowboy Camp” to prepare for his role on the show.

Luckily, Nelsen had a slight leg up on his co-stars because his family has worked with horses before. Earlier this year, he chatted with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram about his filming experience. Eric Nelsen opened up about preparing for the show, and specifically what Sheridan asked them to do for “1883.”

“[Taylor Sheridan’s] having us not only herd cattle but he’s having us push ‘em across rivers and up mountains and the whole deal,” Nelsen explained. “So that was imperative to the character in prepping for the show. Fortunate enough for me, my dad has been a thoroughbred polo horse trainer his whole life.”

Nelsen added, “And we’ve shown horses, and I grew up owning horses. So the culture, the history was in our family blood. But it was in no way as relevant in my life as it was for my character and so there was still so much more to learn and train for.”

At least Eric Nelsen could say he’d ridden horses before, unlike other “1883” co-stars. For many, including Isabel May, this was their first time on horseback. And they had to not only be competent but ride exceptionally well for the time period.

Not to mention all the other duties that the cowboys and pioneers had to know for the show to seem authentic.

“I had never worked with cattle before,” Eric Nelsen shared. “The greatest gift Taylor gave to us actors was getting multiple weeks of cowboy camp training for filming. So that by the time we got to set the last thing we’re thinking about is ‘Am I looking right? Am I doing this right?’ We just got to focus on our scene partner and live in the moment.”

Earlier this week, “1883” released a featurette that focused on Taylor Sheridan’s Cowboy Camp. Everyone from the prequel series and the flagship “Yellowstone” series went through this three-week course. It’s imperative, in Sheridan’s eyes, that everyone who could be on a horse knows how to ride one properly.

Eric Nelsen, of course, already felt comfortable with horses. But Cowboy Camp still taught him a thing or two.

“I was pretty confident coming into it because I was like, ‘Oh, I know horses and I feel okay with this,'” Nelsen said in the featurette. “And boy, I learned real quick, I had a long way to go still. The level at which these cowboys [ride], who we were training with, who are some of the best in the entire world, it’s just mind-blowing.”

