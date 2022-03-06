‘1883’ Star Gratiela Brancusi Considers If Thomas and Noemi End in Heartbreak or Happiness After Finale

“1883” star Gratiela Brancusi revealed whether she sees a happy ending for her character Noemi and her beau Thomas after the season finale. The two’s relationship slowly bloomed over the course of Season 1. After seeing so many people die over the course of the journey, it was heartwarming to see a romantic connection develop between two characters who really deserved it.

But Brancusi talked with TV Insider about whether or not Noemi and Thomas’s relationship lasts past the point of the “1883” season finale.

‘1883’ Star Gratiela Brancusi Sees a Future for Thomas and Noemi

At one point, the interviewer asked Brancusi whether Thomas and Noemi have a shot at living out their happy ending past the season finale.

“I want to say yes,” Brancusi replied. “I’m a romantic and I want to hold on to the idea of hope and love. I think these two characters have known so much pain and inherited so much pain and they deserve love for the remainder of their lives.”

While we may never know what happens to the duo past this point, it’s heartwarming to hear that the actress herself has faith. She knows Noemi better than anyone, so if she says they make it work, I’m inclined to believe her.

Plus, Brancusi brings up a good point about both Noemi and Thomas deserving this love. Noemi lost her husband to bandits barely two days into the journey to Oregon. Thomas seems like he’s been alone for most of his life, with only Shea Brennan for company. Brancusi herself expanded a little bit more about why these two hesitated so much in their initial romantic relations.

Brancusi Explains Why Both Thomas and Noemi Hesitated

“I don’t want to speak for Thomas, but I think someone with his history does not really find it easy to believe in love and hope,” Brancusi shared. “And even the idea of people getting what they deserve, because he hasn’t really seen that.”

While the show doesn’t mention Thomas’s past much, the reality is that he’s a black man living in a post-Civil War world. But Brancusi says Noemi can relate to that.

“I think he knows where she’s coming from. Because the Roma people in the U.S. at the time came on a ship with Columbus,” the “1883” star said. “And they were shipped out here as slaves. So I think he knows her background. And so for him, the idea that the two of them would ever have even a relationship is probably what slowed things down.”

Noemi herself, however, faced different pressures when debating whether to become involved with Thomas.

“She’s so unique in the sense that she takes this step,” Brancusi explained. “In the culture, Roma women, once they become widows, stay widows for the rest of their lives. And so usually a woman who will pursue love or their dream of love again will be excommunicated.”

Brancusi added, “Now she didn’t have her community with her, so no one to really excommunicate her. But I think that the community lives within us, especially when you’re raised in a traditional sense. For her to allow for this love to nurture, she’s had to shed a lot of skin and she’s had to shed a lot of history.”