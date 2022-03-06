‘1883’ Star Gratiela Brancusi Describes Filming That Gruesome Scene in Finale

Since the end of filming for 1883, Gratiela Brancusi, better known as Noemi, has wanted to keep those memories alive, but there is one scene that she wouldn’t mind forgetting.

Does the scene where the caravan has to saw off Josef’s leg ring a bell?

Why Filming This ‘1883’ Was So Difficult for Actress Behind Noemi

As hard as it was to watch the 1883 cast cut through Josef’s [Mark Rissman] leg, Brancusi stated that it was even harder filming it. In fact, she still hasn’t even watched the last two episodes yet, and part of the reason is that gruesome scene.

“To be honest, I haven’t watched Episodes 9 and 10 because I’m not really ready,” she told TV Insider. “I feel like once I watch them, I’m going to say goodbye and I’m not really ready to say goodbye. But it was brutal. I still remember the sound of it, and I don’t know what it sounds like right now after editing and everything. I remember looking at some point as we were around his body, Faith [Hill] and Tim [McGraw] and myself, and Sam [Elliott] and LaMonica [Garrett] were on the other end and maybe a little braver than us. But I remember looking at Faith and Tim and thinking, oh my God, all three of us are gonna lose it. It just looked like we were getting sick to our stomachs.”

According to 1883 co-star LaMonica Garrett, who was behind the sawing, they used an actual prosthetic that mimics the bone and tissue of a real leg. So, the scene was actually pretty spot-on when it comes to mechanics.

Brancusi Says the Sounds Still Stay with Her

Unfortunately, because the scene was so accurate, the 1883 star can’t seem to shake the sounds that she heard. It wasn’t so much Josef’s cries that haunted her, though. Rather, it was the sound of sawing through flesh.

“That sound will stay with me forever,” Brancusi admitted. “It’s just something that I cannot get out of my mind. Especially that night when we went back to where we were staying, I just remember it was so vivid. I don’t know what they used, but it was insane, The sound of the flesh and the sound of the bone more than anything, I can’t really forget it. There’s not a lot of sounds that have stayed with me for so long, and it just feels like I just heard it two minutes ago. It was brutal.”

Hopefully, one day the 1883 star will be able to watch the last two episodes of the epic season – if not to bring her some closure then at least to admire the hard work they all committed to it.