‘1883’ Star Gratiela Brancusi Says Parenthood Weighed ‘Heavy’ Over Noemi

“1883” star Gratiela Brancusi shared how Noemi and her family’s journey on the Oregon Trail caused parenthood to weigh heavily on her.

During that time period, it was hard enough to travel just on your own. But add children into the mix, and everything becomes ten times harder. We watched some poor children drown, die of a snake bite, or get killed by bandits and Native Americans in “1883.”

But these children also suffered from emotional trauma. The kind that will stay with them for the rest of their lives. That’s what Noemi’s kids encountered on the trail, and that we saw firsthand during the season finale.

At a Glance

“1883” star Noemi Brancusi discusses a scene in the finale about her children not talking to her.

Brancusi breaks down why Noemi chose to put her family through the Oregon Trail.

She reveals the probability that Thomas and Noemi get their happy ending after the finale.

‘1883’ Star Gratiela Brancusi Discusses Challenges of Parenthood on the Oregon Trail for Noemi

At one point during the “1883” season finale, Noemi starts a conversation with Thomas about the fact that her children don’t talk to her. She worries that it signals that she’s a “bad mother” since they don’t feel comfortable enough to tell her what they’re thinking and feeling. Especially about all the horrors they’ve witnessed.

However, Thomas reveals to Noemi that the kids talk to him all the time. He thinks they do that so that they can protect Noemi and not shatter her emotionally.

“I think that’s weighing heavy on her, the fear that she’s been a bad mother,” Brancusi explained to TV Insider. “She lost her husband. And I think their decision to come out here, she was driven by it more than him, in a way. Although at the time, women didn’t really make that sort of a decision.”

Perhaps Noemi had a bigger desire than her husband to see her children live a better life. But when Noemi and the kids actually started their journey in “1883,” she realized that parenthood presents different problems out in the American West.

“I think she’s very different in many ways. Probably both [Noemi and her husband] were determined to escape. Slavery had just been abolished in the Romanian territories, and all around Europe, they were still dealing with oppression and such. She does feel guilty for whatever this trip might do to her kids, even past their Oregon happy ending.”

Noemi confesses that guilt to Thomas. But he, being the loving man he is, reassures Noemi that the kids do in fact have an outlet.

And as for Thomas and Noemi’s future beyond the show, Brancusi has hope.

“I’m a romantic and I want to hold on to the idea of hope and love,” she shared, “I think these two characters have known so much pain and inherited so much pain and they deserve love for the remainder of their lives.”