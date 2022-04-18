‘1883’ Star Isabel May Cast in Major Role on Upcoming HBO Max Film

“1883” star Isabel May has landed an interesting role in an upcoming HBO Max film; she’s recently been cast to play Jayna in DC’s new “Wonder Twins” movie. Her male counterpart will be played by KJ Apa of “Riverdale” fame.

This newest installment in the DC Universe follows the alien brother and sister Jayna and Zan, who debuted on “The All-New Super Friends Hour” in 1977. They made their comic debut in “Super Friends #7,” also published in 1977. Jayna has the ability to turn into animals, while Zan can turn into water. The two activate their powers by touching hands and saying, “Wonder Twin power, activate!”

Adam Sztykiel is writing and directing the new film; Sztykiel also worked on the upcoming Dwayne Johnson film “Black Adam,” due out on October 21. “The Batman” was DC’s most recent installment in the Universe, with “DC League of Super Pets” following on July 19, then “Black Adam,” then “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” on December 16.

Additionally, as far as the Wonder Twins go, the choice to release on HBO Max seems like a good one; the Wonder Twins aren’t exactly widely known, and if they are, they’re usually the butt of jokes and memes. I don’t believe a big-screen release would gain much traction. On the flip side, an HBO Max release seems perfect for this type of movie about obscure superheroes.

‘1883’ Star Isabel May Cast as Wonder Twin, Recently Presented at CMT Music Awards

Safe to say, Isabel May is having a great year; fresh off the heels of her breakout role on “1883” as Elsa Dutton, Isabel May has a new starring role in the works. Plus, she recently presented Video of the Year at the CMT Awards with her on-screen mom, Faith Hill. This was Hill’s first appearance at the CMT Awards in 12 years, and she and May handed off the award to Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean near the end of the night.

Speaking of Faith Hill and Isabel May, late in March, Isabel May spoke about their characters, and the moment when Elsa saw her mother in a different light. “She sees her mother in a different light,” May said in a video breakdown of one of “1883”s early episodes. “There’s clearly a past that she’s unaware of. She’s a horseback rider and that’s everything that Elsa wants to be. And so, she kind of starts to understand my mother was something else in the past and she gave that up. Maybe she gave that up for me. It’s the first time that she’s seen her mother in a different light, which is really special. Really beautiful.”

The dynamic between Isabel May and Faith Hill as Elsa and Margaret Dutton was so heartwarming. Margaret would clearly do anything for her daughter, and one has to wonder if Faith Hill pulled heavily on her experience as a mother for this difficult role.