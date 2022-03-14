‘1883’ Star James Landry Hebert Is ‘Still Reeling’ From Tim McGraw’s Concert

Days after attending Boots in the Park to watch his 1883 co-star Tim McGraw perform, actor James Landry Hebert took to his Instagram account to share an awesome video of the incredible performance.

“Still reeling from this weekend’s Boots in the Park,” James Landry Hebert declares in the post. “Forever grateful to Tim McGraw and Faith Hill and the rest of my 1883 family.”

The Boot in the Park performance comes less than two weeks after the season finale of 1883 premiered. In a recent Instagram post, James Landry Hebert wrote about working alongside Tim McGraw and Faith Hill on the hit series. “Working with Faith Hill was always such a blast. Her and McGraw were so much fun behind the scenes. It really helped us stay loose when the stakes were high.”

Along with Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, James Landry Hebert loved working with fellow 1883 co-star Martin Sensmeier. He shared in a social media post, “It was a dream come true workin’ with my boy Martin Sensmeier again.”

Taylor Sheridan Talks Plans For Second Season of Tim McGraw and James Landry Hebert’s ‘1883’

During a recent interview with Deadline, 1883 creator Taylor Sheridan confirmed that the hit series will not receive a second season. “I created this peek through time to show you this one specific journey,” Sheridan explained. “I’m not someone who likes to tie everything up in a bow and explain how everyone lived happily after or didn’t. I’d rather you imagine it.”

Sheridan also noted that the 1883 fans saw James and Margaret Dutton moving on in a flashback and that was what he cared to explore. “On to the next peek through the window. I also wanted to create something you could watch and be completely enthralled and fulfilled. Having never seen Yellowstone. Let it live on its own merits.”

Sheridan went on to reveal there were some Easter eggs in 1883 as well as understanding Yellowstone fans can take away from. “That informs the way you watch Yellowstone. I like that model. For me, as a storyteller, it feels closed ended. I’m going to peek through the window of a different era and see what I see then.”

When asked about the next “peek through,” which is in 1932, the 1883 creator shared, “Against, I don’t think of any of these as spinoffs. But rather as complete stories that have common roots. My goal with the next one would be that you could never have seen 1883 or Yellowstone and still have a fully realized experience as a viewer.”

In regards to his goals for 1883, Sheridan added, “I wanted to tell this really abstract odd structured story. If you were paying attention, I tell you exactly what was going to happen, in the first scene of the first episode [to Elsa and Shea].”