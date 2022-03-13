‘1883’ Star LaMonica Garrett ‘Got Chills’ as Footage From the Show Played at Tim McGraw’s Concert

1883 star LaMonica Garrett surprised fans at his co-star Tim McGraw’s concert and made quite the impression.

On Saturday, March 12, Tim McGraw performed alongside Dustin Lynch in Silver Lakes, Norco, California. This was part of the Boots In The Park concert series. What the audience didn’t know, was the fact that they would be treated with some of the cast of 1883.

Garrett shared a video of the moment that he joined McGraw peering on from the side stage and a clip of 1883 that was seen on the jumbotron during the concert. The audience went wild for the footage. There was no shortage of 1883 viewers and fans in that California concert crowd.

“And it was in this moment, that me and my #1883TV castmates felt like rock stars backstage,” he captioned the post. “Got chills watching that @1883official footage on all those screens in front of thousands of screaming fans. Just another Saturday for @thetimmcgraw haha 🙌🏾 Thanks for sharing the experience brother.💪🏾💪🏾”

Watch the epic moment, below.

‘1883’ Cowboy Camp Experience

Taylor Sheridan only hired actors who could tough it out at cowboy camp. Before any of the beloved 1883 characters made it to the set, they had to undergo an extensive boot camp that taught them numerous new skills and tools of the trade. Because 1883 was set over 100 years ago, their boot camp was modified compared to the Yellowstone camps. The actors learned what it truly meant to live in the old west and cowboy camp touches on it all.

“Everything that we have done, we have learned how to do it properly by the best of the best,” actress Faith Hill said of her experience bringing Margaret Dutton to life. Her co-star LaMonica Garrett agreed.

“A lot of what we’re doing now is day in and day out,” LaMonica Garrett added.

“So this becomes second nature so when we’re going to the script,” he continued. Garrett explained that the lessons and experiences that they undergo help them not only in their work, but also teaches them lessons for their personal lives.