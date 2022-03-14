‘1883’ Star LaMonica Garrett Is Still ‘On Cloud 9’ From His Night at ‘Music Icon’ Tim McGraw’s Concert

If you can, then please excuse actor LaMonica Garrett from 1883 as he’s still excited about being at a concert with co-star Tim McGraw. Heck, both guys had a lot of time to get to know one another on the show. LaMonica Garrett, who played Thomas on the series, knew about the country singer’s long, fruitful career. Obviously, he’s a fan and Garrett showed how much when sharing about the concert.

‘1883’ Star LaMonica Garrett Had A Blast Attending Tim McGraw Concert

In the Instagram post, there are photos and even a video from being there with Tim McGraw. The concert photos are from the country superstar’s performance at the Boots in the Park Festival in Norco, Calif., on Saturday night.

Heck, even LaMonica Garrett got some time onstage with McGraw. The photos also show him with a guitar that he received as a gift.

Some fans also liked what the 1883 actor shared on Monday. This fan writes: “Each of you are an icon!” Another one keeps it simple: “Dopeness”. This one writes: “Please come with him [to] Arkansas!!! Can’t wait and just loved 1883!!! It can’t be over I’m so sad!!! We all want more!!!”

Fans Offer Their Appreciation For Show, Garrett Himself

Yet this fan blends a mix of a nod toward the Taylor Sheridan drama as well as an appreciation for 1883. “Though you all may have been one season .. it’ll be watched like a beautiful 12-hour movie for generations”. This one offers a personal comment toward Garrett himself, writing: “I’m happy you got this experience.”

For those who have watched the drama, you might know that it is a wrap after one season. There will not be any further adventures for James and Margaret Dutton, played by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, his wife. The same goes for Garrett and his character.

Now, is it possible that they make a return in a Yellowstone flashback? Remember: the drama was a prequel for that main drama on the Paramount Network. In the world of Taylor Sheridan, anything is possible. But he’s pretty much said that 1883 was just a central period of time for the drama. It would be interesting to see some sort of tie in the shows that brings either McGraw, Hill, Garrett, or others into that other show. Don’t hold your hopes out, though.

Sheridan has moved on to keep working on Yellowstone and another spinoff. It seems like the creative muse within him is always working. And that’s a good thing for fans of shows like 1883, too.