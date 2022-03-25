‘1883’ Star LaMonica Garrett Poses With ‘The Terminal List’ Costars Chris Pratt and Jai Courtney

Since 1883 is now done, actor LaMonica Garrett has moved along to other projects. That includes The Terminal List. And LaMonica Garrett, who played Thomas in the Yellowstone-related series, shared a photo of himself with costars Chris Pratt and Jai Courtney.

Fans were out in full force commenting on this photo of 1883 star LaMonica Garrett and Chris Pratt. One writes: “For sure going to check it out!!” Another one says: “Star lord, anti monitor, and captain boomerang walk into a bar…” This upcoming series is about a former Navy SEAL officer who investigates why his entire platoon was ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. We get this info from IMDb.

Amazon has set a July 1 premiere date on Prime Video for all eight episodes of the new conspiracy-thriller series starring Pratt. This series is based on Jack Carr’s bestseller.

Pratt plays James Reece, whose entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Then, Reece goes home to his family with conflicting memories of the event. He starts to question his culpability. New evidence arises and he discovers dark forces working against him. They endanger his life but also for those he is in love with, too. We get more from Deadline.

Actor Looks Back On What He Learned From Shea Brennan Actor Sam Elliott

Besides 1883 star LaMonica Garrett and Chris Pratt, and Courtney, others in the cast include Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, JD Pardo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Stephen Bishop, Sean Gunn, Tyner Rushing, Jared Shaw, Christina Vidal, Nick Chinlund, Matthew Rauch, Warren Kole, and Alexis Louder.

OK, let’s go back to 1883 for a bit. Garrett got to work with Sam Elliott, who played Shea Brennan on the show. Witnessing Elliott’s passion for acting was noticeable to Garrett.

“I think one of the main things I took away from Sam is, he’s been in this business for so long and he’s been doing it at a high level for so long and he still has passion and love for the art of filmmaking, the craft,” Garrett told Looper. “Some people, they’ve been doing it a while and they call it in. They’re like, ‘Yeah, give me the check … Doesn’t matter what the project is, just give me my money and I’m gone.’”

As LaMonica Garrett shared, Elliott proved just how devoted he was to the Taylor Sheridan project by immersing himself in the entire production “day in and day out.”