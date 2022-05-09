‘1883’ Star LaMonica Garrett Shares First Look at New Series Starring Chris Pratt

“1883” star LaMonica Garrett recently shared a look at a new Prime Video series called “The Terminal List,” which also stars Chris Pratt, Taylor Kitsch, Constance Wu, and Patrick Schwarzenegger, among others. The series is based on the novel by Jack Carr. Garrett will play a character named Commander Fox, though it is currently unknown what the character’s full role will be.

LaMonica Garrett posted a collection of photos from the new series on Instagram that featured himself in character. He also included stills of Chris Pratt as James Reece, Taylor Kitsch as Ben Edwards, and Constance Wu as Katie Buranek.

The series follows Reece, a Navy SEAL, as he returns home after his entire platoon is ambushed on a covert mission. Reece’s memories don’t add up; but, as he looks more into the event, he finds a deep conspiracy coming from the homefront. In contrast to what he initially thought, it’s not from any enemy agency.

“The Terminal List” went into development in April 2020, and in May it was reported that Prime Video and Amazon Studios had picked it up for production. Shooting began in March 2021 with the main cast, and the rest of the recurring cast members were rounded out in mid-2021. Now, the series is set for a July 1, 2022 release.

It’s currently unknown how close the series will stay to the book, but I won’t give any spoilers away. Just know that in the novel, James Reece goes on a total revenge bender, but I won’t say why. For fans of “SEAL Team,” “American Sniper,” or any other military thriller, “The Terminal List” sounds like the series for you.

LaMonica Garrett Shares Look at ‘The Terminal List,’ Previously Talked About His ‘1883’ Character’s Journey

If you’ve watched the masterpiece that is “1883,” you know that LaMonica Garrett played Thomas, Sam Elliott‘s character’s sidekick and brother-in-arms. The two–Thomas and Shea Brennan–were Pinkerton agents together after the war. They traveled with the Duttons, and were responsible for getting the German immigrants to their destination.

On his Instagram page earlier in April, Garrett shared a look at Thomas’ background, and explained that his character wasn’t so different from other Black cowboys of the time. “Thomas’ story is not unfamiliar to a lot of Black cowboys,” he said. “He’s a former slave. At 12 years old, he went inside the house and the slaveowner passed away. Natural causes. So, Thomas just gets on a horse and just goes off. You know, all that happened in between then helped shaped who he was, his integrity.”

Shea and Thomas showed a level of respect for each other on the show that was reflected in the respect Sam Elliott and LaMonica Garrett had for each other in real life. Elliott was endlessly supportive of his co-stars, and always helped them feel more comfortable on set.