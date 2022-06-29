‘1883’ Star LaMonica Garrett Shows Off Casts’ Emmy Nominations: ‘For Your Consideration’

While the critics and awards shows were late on Yellowstone, it doesn’t appear to be the case for the origin series 1883. Taylor Sheridan has done it again. With stars like LaMonica Garrett and Isabel May, it’s no wonder the series was so successful in its lone season. Those “for your consideration” Emmy profiles are out and that means folks are hoping to see their favorites rake in the awards.

It looks like there are a number of awards that the Paramount+ series is looking to win some hardware in. When you’ve put together such a story with the great cast of characters they had – you plan on winning some awards. However, taking home an Emmy is easier said than done.

LaMonica Garrett posted on his Instagram the other day. In the video, he flips through the 1883 FYC entries. So, check it out below and see for yourself.

In the video, you can see the actors nominated and the categories. Garrett himself is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series. Also, put up for that category is Tim McGraw, who played James Dutton. Sam Elliott is up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology.

Then, there’s Faith Hill. She might be one of the favorites for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series. Of course, who can count out Isabel May? If she doesn’t get Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series, it will be shocking, to say the least. The 1883 series is being nominated for the overarching award in the same category.

So, what is going to happen with 1883? Will we see Sheridan come away with arms full of Emmy awards?

Does ‘1883’ Live Up to ‘Yellowstone?’ Tim McGraw Hopes So

There’s a lot that goes into making a show good, and it only takes one or two things to make it bad. When you have a show that is so successful like Yellowstone it can be hard to build off of that with sequels or prequels. 1883 was made to hit with the same punch as the predecessor. Tim McGraw wanted to “live up” to that.

“We wanted to live up to what they had done and what they had brought to the table and the bar they had set. So when we set out on this journey, I don’t know about Faith, but for me, we certainly wanted to do the best job that we could.”

It can be so hard to hit twice. Have lightning strike again and again. However, with Yellowstone and 1883, Sheridan has already proven to be the exception.