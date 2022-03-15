‘1883’ Star Sam Elliott Described Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s Work as ‘Incredible’

Sam Elliott is in awe when working with Tim McGraw and Faith Hill on 1883: “They’re incredible in this thing.”

Sam Elliott knows a strong actor when he sees it. With over 100 acting credits under his belt, the 1883 star is a professional both on and off set. Receiving a compliment from Elliott is like receiving a gold medal: it doesn’t happen often, and when it does, it sure feels special.

In a new interview, Sam Elliott praises his costars, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. Although they are known as country music stars first, Elliott gives them props as working actors. He says that they got close while shooting the first season.

“Again, like LaMonica, I think all of us really in the beginning hit it off,” Elliott says. “Yeah, there’s probably a certain group of people that thought, ‘Oh yeah, here’s these country singers and now they’re going to become actors, and they’re going to try to pull that off.’ Well, they have pulled it off. They’re incredible in this thing. I think the work that Faith and Tim are doing, it’s as good as anything anybody else is doing in the show. They’re up to it.”

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill on ‘1883’

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill play James and Margaret Dutton on the Yellowstone spinoff. Playing a couple comes easily to them, since the pair has been married since 1996. However, they strive to make sure that their time playing different roles feels just as genuine as their relationship off camera.

“We have made it a point not to work on our scenes together until we’re on set,” Hill shares with PEOPLE. “It’s important that we react to one another naturally as characters, not as husband and wife.”

We couldn’t agree more with Mr. Elliott: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have proven themselves to be more than just country musicians.

Sam Elliott on Filming ‘1883’

In the same interview, Elliott discusses the experience filming 1883. He thanks the show creator Taylor Sheridan for writing such complex characters in his scripts.

“There’s so many things about this guy that are incongruent,” he begins. “They don’t make sense somehow. The fact that he’s that vulnerable character who kind of bares his soul up there in this opening that we’re talking about — and at the same time is willing to shoot some guy in the head because he stole somebody’s bacon.”

He considers the show’s writing “a gift.”

“Again, it’s on the page. It’s on the page and that’s my job. It’s all a gift. It’s a rich gift that has been given to me by a man that I have a lot of respect for as a writer. I think everybody on the show would tell you that. Everybody!”