‘1883’ Star Sam Elliott Describes ‘Fun’ of Filming the Show

1883 actor Sam Elliott opened up about what it’s like working onset on the hit series and why he feels fun is important to filming.

“It’s fun day after day,” Elliott said. “It’s all fun. I’m a believer that if you can’t have fun making movies, then you’re doing it the wrong way. You haven’t got a clue. We’re so fortunate to be doing what we’re doing. We’re in the entertainment business, entertaining people is a wonderful thing.”

Additionally, Elliot once discussed his friendship with costar LaMonica Garrett, who he knew prior to 1883. He explained: “We first crossed paths on a gun range. Shooting live ammo, shooting blankets. But I think it’s safe to say that LaMonica and I really hit it off. Like, immediately. And to this day, we call each other brother. And we love each other.”

“We’ve brought something to that relationship with the show, which makes its ultra-special to me,” he then added. “They’re brothers in arms. LaMonica rode with the Buffalo Soldiers, a cavalry in the Civil War.”

For Elliot, the sense of fun and camaraderie contributes to the entertainment factor of 1883. The actor explained that entertainment is important in providing an escape. As a result, he is proud to be a part of that outlet for fans.

“People need entertainment in this world we’re living in,” said Elliot. “And I’m forever grateful and thankful to be able to say that I’m in the entertainment business.”

Sam Elliot Talks 1883 Character

Recently, Elliot also discussed his character, Shea Brennan. He’s tough as nails, but there’s a quiet sadness to him. Brennan is a veteran. He’s seen some messed-up stuff. He’s lost loved ones.

“There’s so many things about this guy that are incongruent,” Elliott said. “They don’t make sense somehow. The fact that he’s that vulnerable character who kind of bares his soul up there in this opening that we’re talking about — and at the same time is willing to shoot some guy in the head because he stole somebody’s bacon.”

The actor also explained that Brennan is the way he is because he has to be. Elliot explained: “Here, there can be no mistakes. Because here doesn’t care. The river doesn’t care if you can swim. The snake doesn’t care how much you love your children. And the wolf has no interest in your dreams. If you fail to beat the current, you will drown. If you get too close, you will be bitten. And if you are too weak, you will be eaten. We are in the land of no mercy now.”

Moreover, he is proud of 1883 and of series creator Taylor Sheridan, calling his work “a gift.”

“It’s a rich gift that has been given to me by a man that I have a lot of respect for as a writer,” he concluded. “I think everybody on the show would tell you that. Everybody!”