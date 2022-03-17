‘1883’ Star Tim McGraw Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day With Green Phillies’ Jersey

1883’s Tim McGraw rocked a green Philadelphia Phillies jersey in celebration of Saint Patrick’s Day–but why?

His apparel actually has a sentimental backstory. His father, Tug, played Major League Baseball from 1965 to 1984. The elder McGraw joined the rosters for both the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies across his 20-year career. While he playing for the Mets, McGraw’s slogan was “Ya Gotta Believe It.” The catchphrase remains synonymous with him as a player. Moreover, it was a common phrase among Mets fans throughout the 1970s.

In an Instagram video, McGraw shared a funny anecdote regarding his famous father: “A quick St. Patrick’s Day story… Some of you may know that my father played for the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies, hence the Philadelphia Phillies shirt. His favorite holiday was St. Patrick’s Day and y’know McGraw, he was very proud of being Irish. Usually in spring training… when they would have spring training, he would pitch. He actually had a green Phillies uniform that he would wear out into the game. But another funny story about being Irish is my uncle did a little research into our family one day and told Tug one day. He says ‘You know, I don’t think we have as much Irish blood as we thought.’ He sort of pisses Tug off. And he says ‘f—k you, I’m staying Irish. It’s been good to me.'”

While his language was crass, the athlete had a point. After all, was Tug McGraw hurting anyone by enjoying his Irish heritage? Either way, his son still finds the story fun and sentimental almost 20 years after his death. This is unsurprising coming from someone who always emphasizes family values.

Tim McGraw Prioritizes Family

In the McGraw household, its family first. Since getting married to Faith Hill in 1996, Time McGraw has placed significance on taking care of his home before his career.

“That’s always been our core understanding and our core principle, is putting our family first,” the singer explained. “And I think that that’s paid off in our kids and their lives and how we’ve given them as much of a normal life as we can in the situation that they’re in.”

McGraw and Hill have three daughters: Maggie, Audrey, and Gracie. According to McGraw, he and Hill were deliberate in their choice to become parents. If they were having children, their lives would have to change.

“We made a conscious decision when we got married that no matter what, if we were gonna start a family, that that was gonna be our first priority,” continued McGraw. “And everything else was gonna sort of find its place, for better or worse. For our careers better or worse, or whatever, that’s always been our core understanding and our core principle, is putting our family first.”