‘1883’ Star Tim McGraw Describes ‘Incredible’ Journey With Faith Hill

1883 star Tim McGraw reflects on his journey working with his wife Faith Hill. The couple in love plays another couple in love, James and Margaret Dutton. In a fun behind-the-scenes montage, fans see both sweet and fun moments between the two stars on set.

“Making this show was an incredible experience, but what made it even more special was getting to work with my wife,” McGraw captions his post.

From holding hands by a fire, to riding a horse together, it looks like the 1883 couples are having the time of their lives. Viewers of the show are praising Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s acting chops and chemistry in the comments.

“Hell yeah! Just finished it and it was great. You never cease to amaze me with your acting skills homie,” country musician Tyler Eden writes.

“The show is amazing and both of you made it amazing. 🙌 👏,” @uniquecuziam adds.

Fans are hoping to see more of James and Margaret Dutton in a second season of the Yellowstone spinoff.

The Challenges of Filming ‘1883’ As a Couple

Of course, there are always challenges when playing very intimate roles for the camera. In an interview with PEOPLE, Hill talks about the experience of working with her husband on the show.

“It was really uncomfortable for me personally because I’m a very shy person in that type of situation,” she says. “I obviously feel comfortable with my husband, but this is different. For intimate scenes, I feel like that belongs to us.”

To keep their scenes feeling natural and fresh, Hill and McGraw do not run their lines together before arriving on set.

“We have made it a point not to work on our scenes together until we’re on set,” Faith adds. “It’s important that we react to one another naturally as characters, not as husband and wife.”

Of course, there are many more fun times than challenging ones on set. McGraw remembers a shocking moment of filming.

“We had this scene where she has to slap me. I was expecting a finger slap but it was a paw to the jaw. There was 25 years of pent-up aggression going on! When you see it on screen, you realize it was a genuine hit.”

Of course, he is laughing through this response. McGraw feels lucky to share the screen with his own leading lady.

In the world of 1883, anything can happen. The couple’s wedding anniversary was definitely one they will never forget.

“I was hauling ass in a carriage through a river,” Hill says. “That was our big celebration!”

“I’ve never had so much fun in my life,” McGraw says. “I don’t want to stop.”